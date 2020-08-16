Six states are huddling to decide whether they can sue Trump’s government for intentional Post Office delays: report

The Washington Post reported Sunday that at least six state attorneys general are meeting to discuss whether they can use lawsuits against the administration to try and kill the U.S. Postal Service.

“State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service,” said the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she was calling Congress back to work on a post office bill that would mandate no changes to be made to the post offices that weren’t already in place on Jan. 1, 2020. They also announced an emergency hearing about mail delays later this month.

“He is undermining the safest voting method during a pandemic and forcing people to cast a ballot in person,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D). “It is reprehensible.”

There is a fear that the president has acted in an attempt to block mailed ballots, which he thinks will give more people an easier ability to vote. Traditionally, the more people who vote, the more chance a Democrat stands at winning, Trump acknowledged.

“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump complained about the Democratic stimulus bill. “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

Trump, on expanding voting: “They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." pic.twitter.com/ly4LYQqmo8 — Jacques Calonne (@JacquesCalonne) March 30, 2020

The race to action comes amid escalating worries that even if the president does not succeed in blocking mail voting, he has created a dangerous crisis of confidence that could jeopardize whether Americans view the eventual outcome as legitimate.

“He has succeeded enough that everybody is working overtime to clean up the mess,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan voting rights group.

On Friday, the Postal Service warned that 46 states might not be able to deliver their ballots in time to be counted to count in November. Voters are franticly asking questions as Americans look for ways to stay safe while still casting a ballot.

“This is not just terrible policy, but it may be illegal under federal law and other state laws as well,” the Post cited Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D). “A lot of work is being done literally as we speak over the weekend and at nights to try to figure out what Trump and DeJoy are doing, whether they have already violated or are likely to violate any laws and how we can take swift action to try to stop this assault on our democracy.”

“We are exploring all available options, but we also want to make clear that people should continue to make use of mail options and not be deterred by the president’s effort to undermine the election,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D).

“The reason the president doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a regular critic of Trump, said in a video interview with the conservative Sutherland Institute. “People who tend to want to vote in-person tend to want to vote for President Trump. So this is a political calculation.”

