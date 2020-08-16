Quantcast
Six states are huddling to decide whether they can sue Trump’s government for intentional Post Office delays: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at Value Voters Summit in 2015 (Screenshot)

The Washington Post reported Sunday that at least six state attorneys general are meeting to discuss whether they can use lawsuits against the administration to try and kill the U.S. Postal Service.

“State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service,” said the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she was calling Congress back to work on a post office bill that would mandate no changes to be made to the post offices that weren’t already in place on Jan. 1, 2020. They also announced an emergency hearing about mail delays later this month.

“He is undermining the safest voting method during a pandemic and forcing people to cast a ballot in person,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D). “It is reprehensible.”

There is a fear that the president has acted in an attempt to block mailed ballots, which he thinks will give more people an easier ability to vote. Traditionally, the more people who vote, the more chance a Democrat stands at winning, Trump acknowledged.

“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump complained about the Democratic stimulus bill. “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

The race to action comes amid escalating worries that even if the president does not succeed in blocking mail voting, he has created a dangerous crisis of confidence that could jeopardize whether Americans view the eventual outcome as legitimate.

“He has succeeded enough that everybody is working overtime to clean up the mess,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan voting rights group.

On Friday, the Postal Service warned that 46 states might not be able to deliver their ballots in time to be counted to count in November. Voters are franticly asking questions as Americans look for ways to stay safe while still casting a ballot.

“This is not just terrible policy, but it may be illegal under federal law and other state laws as well,” the Post cited Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D). “A lot of work is being done literally as we speak over the weekend and at nights to try to figure out what Trump and DeJoy are doing, whether they have already violated or are likely to violate any laws and how we can take swift action to try to stop this assault on our democracy.”

“We are exploring all available options, but we also want to make clear that people should continue to make use of mail options and not be deterred by the president’s effort to undermine the election,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D).

“The reason the president doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a regular critic of Trump, said in a video interview with the conservative Sutherland Institute. “People who tend to want to vote in-person tend to want to vote for President Trump. So this is a political calculation.”

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

Pelosi calls Congress back to vote on US Postal Service funding bill

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Republicans aren't committed to doing anything to save the United States Post Office but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn't questioning the importance of a funding bill.

Pelosi announced on the Speaker's website Sunday that members of Congress must come back to vote this week for a funding bill that would ensure the USPS maintains all operations exactly as they were on January 1, 2020.

"Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters," a statement from the Speaker's office said. "Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion. These delays also threaten the health and economic security of the American people by delaying delivery of life-saving medicines and payments. In 2019, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Services, including almost 100 percent from the VA to veterans."

Postal Service union president: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this even in a Christmas rush’

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, told shocking stories from members about mail being intentionally delayed by higher-ups.

Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Dimondstein explained that things like cutting back hours, changing transportation and cutting back on transportation of the mail, and other problems are intentional efforts to make it more difficult for people to ensure their votes are counted on Election Day.

"All these policies are slowing down the mail," he said. "We're hearing that throughout the country, from workers. I got a photograph today of packages that have a date sitting in a processing plant, sortation plant of August 7th, and the pictures was taken this morning August 16th. Those packages have never been sorted. We've never seen anything like this, even in a Christmas rush. So, the workers are very troubled. Our DNA as postal workers is to never delay, treat the mail as if it was our own, serve customers, live by the law that says 'prompt, reliable and efficient services.' So, it's very troubling to postal workers that we should be delaying the mail."

Trump has had nearly 20 intelligence briefings about election threats — he’s done nothing: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is repeatedly getting briefings about the

FoxNews.com reported the story Sunday, outing the president for refusing to warn Americans that we are again under the attack from nefarious international actors attempting to stir up trouble in the American election.

According to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, the political committees and Congress members have all been briefed on the classified information since the middle of May.

