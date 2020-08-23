Skirmishes break out in Charlotte between police and protesters as GOP convention nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weekend before the start of Monday’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte opened Friday night on an unsettling note, as demonstrators skirmished with police and officers reportedly made multiple arrests.The turnout in uptown Friday night was small compared to the outpouring of marchers who flooded into uptown following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in May. But confrontations did occur.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on the department’s Twitter feed at 11:15 p.m. that an unspecified number of officers had been “assaulted” at Trade and North Tryon …
Donald Trump and Barack Obama agreed on one thing in dueling Pennsylvania visits: Win, or it’s the apocalypse
PHILADELPHIA — Standing in Philadelphia before an image of the Constitution, former President Barack Obama, known for his even temperament, laid out a dramatic argument: The survival of the democracy founded here depends on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.“I want to talk as plainly as I can about the stakes in this election,” Obama said Wednesday during the Democratic National Convention, “because what we do these next 76 days will echo through generations to come.”In his speech at the Museum of the American Revolution, he warned, “That’s what at stake right now: Our democracy.”A... (more…)
Experts say Trump will have a tough time winning the Electoral College again
Donald Trump loves recounting how everyone told him he wouldn't win in 2016, but he now has his work cut out to prove the doubters wrong a second time on November 3.
Pollsters are more wary than four years ago, not least because this time the variables are off the chart.
Election season got into gear just as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping through the United States, so far killing more than 170,000 people and pushing the previously booming economy off a cliff.
This has also been a summer of mass protests against racism, as the US faces a historic reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.
‘Not COVID sanitized’: Trump attempts to suppress election drop boxes after realizing USPS doesn’t control them
President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to suppress the use of election drop boxes after complaining that the states -- not the federal government -- "controls" them.
"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?"
"They are not Covid sanitized," he added. "A big fraud!"
