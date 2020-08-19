Small asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA
An asteroid the size of an SUV passed 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) above Earth, the closest asteroid ever observed passing by our planet, NASA said Tuesday.
If it had been on a collision course with Earth, the asteroid — named 2020 QG — would likely not have caused any damage, instead disintegrating in the atmosphere, creating a fireball in the sky, or a meteor, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said in a statement.
The asteroid, which was about 10 to 20 feet (three to six meters) long, passed above the southern Indian Ocean on Sunday at 0408 GMT.
It was moving at nearly eight miles per second (12.3 kilometers per second), well below the geostationary orbit of about 22,000 miles at which most telecommunication satellites fly.
The asteroid was first recorded six hours after its approach by the Zwicky Transient Facility, a telescope at the Palomar Observatory at the California Institute of Technology, as a long trail of light in the sky.
The US space agency said that similarly sized asteroids pass by Earth at a similar distance a few times per year.
But they’re difficult to record, unless they’re heading directly towards the planet, in which case the explosion in the atmosphere is usually noticed — as in Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013, when the explosion of an object about 66 feet long shattered windows for miles, injuring a thousand people.
One of NASA’s missions is to monitor larger asteroids (460 feet) that could actually pose a threat to Earth, but their equipment also tracks smaller ones.
“It’s really cool to see a small asteroid come by this close, because we can see the Earth’s gravity dramatically bends its trajectory,” said Paul Chodas, the director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA.
According to the JPL’s calculations, the asteroid turned by about 45 degrees due to Earth’s gravitational pull.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Colin Powell: ‘I support Joe Biden for the Presidency of the United States’
Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is expected to endorse Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden at Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic convention organizers released an excerpt of Powell's remarks ahead of schedule.
"I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States," Powell will say.
Powell stated his support of the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2020.
"I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year," Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
Texas school district’s dreadlocks ban discriminatory, federal court rules
A federal judge has prevented a Houston-area school district from enforcing a dress code policy that states that male students must keep their hair ear-length or shorter. Earlier this year, that policy spurred national attention and outrage after it was used to punish two students who wore their hair in dreadlocks.
The decision from the U.S. District Court in Houston overturns the grooming policy from the Barbers Hill School District. Earlier this summer, despite criticism from advocates who described the restriction as racist, the Barbers Hill board of trustees voted to keep the policy.
2020 Election
‘This is what collusion looks like’: GOP-led Senate report ‘far more devastating’ than Mueller probe
The Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on its bipartisan Russia investigation revealed even more numerous contacts between President Donald Trump's advisers and Russian operatives than former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday released its fifth and final report, totaling nearly 1,000 pages, following a three-year bipartsian investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The report documents the extent to which Russia sought to influence the election — and members of Trump's team welcoming their assistance.