‘So desperate’: Democrats mock ‘triggered’ Trump for responding to Kamala Harris announcement faster than COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

- Commentary

After former Vice President Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his pick for a vice presidential running mate, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies raced to attack her. Unfortunately, all they could come up with is to call her “phony.”

As a DA and an attorney general, they can’t attack her for being soft on crime, particularly since it’s something progressives were bothered by. Previously, critics have called the leader “ambitious,” a comment that sent women to Twitter demanding to know why that was a negative thing for Harris when it wasn’t for Biden in 2008.

It was just two weeks ago that Trump said of Harris, “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”

You can see the mockery of Trump in the tweets below:

