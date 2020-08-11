‘So desperate’: Democrats mock ‘triggered’ Trump for responding to Kamala Harris announcement faster than COVID-19

After former Vice President Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his pick for a vice presidential running mate, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies raced to attack her. Unfortunately, all they could come up with is to call her “phony.”

As a DA and an attorney general, they can’t attack her for being soft on crime, particularly since it’s something progressives were bothered by. Previously, critics have called the leader “ambitious,” a comment that sent women to Twitter demanding to know why that was a negative thing for Harris when it wasn’t for Biden in 2008.

It was just two weeks ago that Trump said of Harris, “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”

You can see the mockery of Trump in the tweets below:

Hey Donald, you scared of Kamala Harris? You sound scared. You should probably just resign now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 11, 2020

This Brad Parscale's leftovers? Super weak. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 11, 2020

This is what y’all were working on while Americans are dying? You’re pathetic. #BidenHarris2020 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 11, 2020

Raise your hand if you can’t wait for Kamala Harris to mop the floor with Mike Pence in the debates! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 11, 2020

Phony Kamala Harris? Oh, Dimwitted Donald. Your nicknames aren't even very good or catchy anymore. You're so done. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) August 11, 2020

is Kamala Harris the radical left or is she a cop who puts black people in jail. pick one lie and stick with it, Babyhands McGrifter — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 11, 2020

This was a quicker response than his response to a pandemic. — Cody Morris (@_CodyMorris_) August 11, 2020

