‘So desperate’: Democrats mock ‘triggered’ Trump for responding to Kamala Harris announcement faster than COVID-19
After former Vice President Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be his pick for a vice presidential running mate, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies raced to attack her. Unfortunately, all they could come up with is to call her “phony.”
As a DA and an attorney general, they can’t attack her for being soft on crime, particularly since it’s something progressives were bothered by. Previously, critics have called the leader “ambitious,” a comment that sent women to Twitter demanding to know why that was a negative thing for Harris when it wasn’t for Biden in 2008.
It was just two weeks ago that Trump said of Harris, “I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice.”
These attacks fall flat.
Trump is done. #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/r3eBrj1D7e
Hey Donald, you scared of Kamala Harris? You sound scared. You should probably just resign now.
This Brad Parscale's leftovers? Super weak.
This is what y’all were working on while Americans are dying? You’re pathetic. #BidenHarris2020
You are sooooo fucked.
"Political living will".
LOLOL so desperate.#BidenHarris2020 #VPPick #BidenVP https://t.co/TEP12xrlMU
Raise your hand if you can’t wait for Kamala Harris to mop the floor with Mike Pence in the debates!
Phony Kamala Harris?
Oh, Dimwitted Donald. Your nicknames aren't even very good or catchy anymore.
You're so done.
is Kamala Harris the radical left or is she a cop who puts black people in jail. pick one lie and stick with it, Babyhands McGrifter
This was a quicker response than his response to a pandemic.
Right??? As soon as I saw it, I knew he was scared
