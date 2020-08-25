Quantcast
Connect with us

Social media users take #GuilfoyleChallenge to try and top scenery-chewing RNC speech

Published

4 mins ago

on

Kimberly Guilfoyle at the RNC (image via CNN).

On Tuesday, in the wake of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s fiery speech at the Republican National Convention, commenters on social media mocked the event with the hashtag #GuilfoyleChallenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Social media users take #GuilfoyleChallenge to try and top scenery-chewing RNC speech

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, in the wake of Kimberly Guilfoyle's fiery speech at the Republican National Convention, commenters on social media mocked the event with the hashtag #GuilfoyleChallenge.

Make it a thing, America. #GuilfoyleChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHo8jNs2dT

— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 25, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News host: Outdoor dining is ‘making this presidential election more important than ever before’

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday argued that the 2020 presidential election is about outdoor dining.

At the top of 8 a.m. hour on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade claimed that "very few people work" in New York City because of the pandemic.

"Some great news from our terrible mayor," he reported. "No indoor dining until the new year. So, you're going to hear the sounds of people handing the keys back to the landlord all around [the] 25,000 eateries in New York City."

"That's some of the irresponsibility that's happening around the country that is maddening and making this presidential election more important than ever before," Kilmeade added.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Poison control begs Texans to quit drinking bleach: ‘Stop — it won’t cure COVID-19’

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Nearly 50 north Texans have ingested bleach this month, and the region's poison control center is begging residents to stop.

The North Texas Poison Center issued a warning this week after 46 cases of bleach ingestions were called in prompted by "misleading and inaccurate information circulating online" about preventing the spread of the coronavirus, reported KTVT-TV.

"Stop, it won’t cure COVID," the agency warned.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image