‘Somebody is going to bomb you — might even be tonight’: Man at Trump rally to reporter

Boston 7 News reporter Alex DiPrato on Friday posted video from outside of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

As DiPrato was apparently looking at his phone, a maskless man approached him.

“Did you guys film what happened to Rand Paul last night?” the man asked the reporter. “How would you like that to happen to you?”

“Yeah, you can act like you got someone to text, but you’re really just a p*ssy,” the man said.

“How do you sleep at night when you lie to people?” the man asked, repeating Trump’s criticism of the press. “How do you sleep at night when you’re a f*cking liar?”

“You’ll pay, what comes around goes around. [Unintelligle] the law of reciprocity, what comes around goes around.

“You motherfuckers are going to pay. Somebody is going to bomb you — might even be tonight,” the man said.

This man approached us the first time outside the Trump rally, left, then came back a second time while “Macho Man” was playing. #machoman pic.twitter.com/6fIB1Ne8wg — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) August 29, 2020