‘Somebody is going to bomb you — might even be tonight’: Man at Trump rally to reporter
Boston 7 News reporter Alex DiPrato on Friday posted video from outside of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.
As DiPrato was apparently looking at his phone, a maskless man approached him.
“Did you guys film what happened to Rand Paul last night?” the man asked the reporter. “How would you like that to happen to you?”
“Yeah, you can act like you got someone to text, but you’re really just a p*ssy,” the man said.
“How do you sleep at night when you lie to people?” the man asked, repeating Trump’s criticism of the press. “How do you sleep at night when you’re a f*cking liar?”
“You’ll pay, what comes around goes around. [Unintelligle] the law of reciprocity, what comes around goes around.
“You motherfuckers are going to pay. Somebody is going to bomb you — might even be tonight,” the man said.
This man approached us the first time outside the Trump rally, left, then came back a second time while “Macho Man” was playing. #machoman pic.twitter.com/6fIB1Ne8wg
— Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) August 29, 2020
2020 Election
Fears ‘Trump has some health issues’ after the president has difficulty walking up short set of stairs
In June, there were worries President Donald Trump was "deteriorating rapidly" after he had great difficulty walking down a ramp after a commencement address at West Point.
In defense, Trump falsely claimed the ramp was "long and steep".
Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1
2020 Election
Widespread confusion after Trump pontificates on his posterior at MAGA rally: ‘He can’t form a sentence’
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday that could become a super-spreader COVID-19 event, with a large crowd and many not wearing masks.
"You know what I say? Protest this, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass," Trump falsely claimed, while obviously talking about his rear.
The statement caused widespread confusion, here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/rewegreatyet/status/1299487446175019008
2020 Election
‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally
President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.
An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks”
...the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j
— Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020