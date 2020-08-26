Space oddity: bacteria can survive cosmic trip, study shows
Scientists have found a radiation-resistant bacteria can survive at least three years exposed in orbit, suggesting simple life forms could manage the long journey between between Earth and Mars unprotected.
The Japanese scientists behind the research said Wednesday the finding lends credence to so-called “panspermia theory”, which posits that microbes can travel from one planet to another, seeding life on arrival.
To test the theory, the researchers deposited a bacteria called Deinococcus radiodurans outside the International Space Station at an altitude of 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the Earth.
Despite enduring the harsh environment of outer space and exposure to strong UV and large temperature changes, the bacteria was still alive in parts after three years.
“I knew it would survive after carrying out various experiments in the lab, but when it came back alive, I was relieved,” Akihiko Yamagishi, study author and emeritus professor at Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, told AFP.
The results show that the bacteria could weather a journey between Mars and Earth, and opens up intriguing possibilities, he said.
“Everyone thinks the origin of life started on Earth, but the new findings indicate that other planets could also be where life began.”
Yamagishi and his team hope to carry out similar experiments outside the Van Allen radiation belt, which would expose the bacteria to even more radiation.
Scientists believe that more than three billion years ago Mars was much warmer than today and was covered in rivers and lakes, conditions which could have led to simple microbial life.
The discovery, published Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, comes with Mars back in the headlines as three missions head for the Red Planet.
They include the Hope probe from the United Arab Emirates, the Tianwen-1 from China and Mars 2020 from the United States, all of which are taking advantage of a period when the Earth and Mars are nearer to each other than usual.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
GOP’s Rick Santorum clashes with CNN host after claiming Trump supported peaceful protesters
On CNN Wednesday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) clashed with anchor Alisyn Camerota over the violence unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a "vigilante" evidently opened fire on civil rights protesters Tuesday night.
"I don't know of anybody that supports vigilante justice. I mean, that man running with a long gun through a crowd and shooting people, I mean, that's — it reminds me of, similar to a school shooting," said Santorum. But he added, "The reality is that protesters were not just protesting. They were doing much more than protesting and have been for many nights there. That's the problem. We need to address that issue ... I mean, you know, protesting is one thing and legitimately going out there and peacefully protesting. Violently protesting is a crime."
2020 Election
‘Literally copied from Putin’: Intelligence expert blasts Trump’s RNC performance
Intelligence and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance is criticizing President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention performance from Tuesday night, noting the extreme similarity to images of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.
President Trump inappropriately if not illegally used uniformed members of the U.S. Military in video of him walking in the White House to attend a citizenship naturalization ceremony for five immigrants, staged for the RNC. (Ethics experts say the use of the White House for a political campaign is unprecedented, a gross abuse of power, and entirely inappropriate. There are also concerns of violations of the Hatch Act.)
Breaking Banner
These longtime red states are increasingly voting blue: FiveThirtyEight
While President Donald Trump famously shifted several states in the Democrats' Midwestern "Blue Wall" into the GOP column in 2016, his candidacy also shifted many longtime GOP strongholds significantly to the left -- although not by enough to benefit Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
An analysis posted at FiveThirtyEight shows that Arizona, Georgia, and Texas have all moved to the left in the age of Trump, although they're by no means locks for the Democrats to win in 2020.