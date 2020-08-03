Spared from fire, Notre-Dame’s organ set for lengthy restoration
Workers started dismantling Notre-Dame’s grand organ on Monday in the hopes that experts can restore it in time for the fifth anniversary of the devastating fire that severely damaged the Paris cathedral.
The organ — the biggest musical instrument in France — was not burned by the flames that destroyed the cathedral’s roof and spire on April 15, 2019. But it was covered in soot and damaged by humidity.
“It is an absolute miracle that it has survived. An organ like this is enormous and looks indestructible, but it is actually very fragile,” Olivier Latry, one of Notre-Dame’s official organ players, told Europe 1 radio.
The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling the precious instrument started Monday and is expected to last nearly four years.
Workers will dismantle its five keyboards, pedalboard and the 109 stop knobs that control airflow to its 8,000 pipes, some as high as 10 metres. The pieces will be placed in special containers inside the huge cathedral, where the cleaning and restoration will take place.
The organ, which sits under the Gothic cathedral’s huge rose window, was completed in 1867, shortly after the spire, which crashed through the roof during the fire.
“We can’t wait for Notre-Dame and the organ to be restored. There is some kind of magic between this instrument and the place … it makes the stones sing,” Philippe Lefebvre, another cathedral organist, told TF1 television.
President Emmanuel Macron promised after the fire to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years, a target many architects say is unrealistic.
Church officials also hope Notre-Dame will be open for Mass by 2024, when Paris is due to host the Olympic Games.
However, it has taken more than a year to clear out dangerous lead residue along with scaffolding that had been in place before the fire for a previous renovation effort. Reconstruction of the landmark has yet to begin.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
CNN
‘It’s not a both sides thing’: CNN host battles Trump aide over hydroxychloroquine misinformation
CNN host Jim Sciutto took on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday about his evangelism of the drug hydroxychloroquine.
During an interview with Navarro, Sciutto noted that Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Brett Giroir had recently said that there is no benefit in taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
"Given your past public support for it," Sciutto said, "is it time for the administration to focus on proven treatments for COVID rather than one that has not been proven?"
CNN
Oklahoma teacher threatened by COVID-19 regrets vote for Trump — and blasts his ‘failure of leadership’
On Monday, CNN spoke with Nancy Shively, an Oklahoma special education teacher who wrote for USA TODAY that she regrets her 2016 vote for President Donald Trump.
"You spoke strongly and with feeling in this editorial," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "You said you fear now with the pandemic, you may have 'signed your own death warrant.' That's a remarkable thought to express."
"Well, just watching the failure of leadership in our country, beginning with the president, over the course of this pandemic, it's not just my death warrant I might have signed, but there's 150,000 Americans who are dead because of this," said Shively. "I have to take responsibility for my personal vote that enabled that."
2020 Election
Trump has ‘confused’ his own voters about mail-in ballots — and GOP fears ‘turnout crisis’: report
President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on mail-in voting have made his own voters far less likely to take advantage of filing absentee ballots -- and the Washington Post reports that GOP operatives fear it could create a "turnout crisis."
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells the Post that he recently met with a group of Republican voters who traditionally send their ballots through the mail, but were now reluctant to do so thanks to the president's regular attacks on the system.