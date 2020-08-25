Special Counsel ripped for ‘standing by silently’ while the Trumps use White House for RNC Convention

The leader of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel was blasted on Tuesday for allowing first lady Melania Trump to use the White House Rose Garden for her Republican National Committee Convention speech.

“Imagine being the head of the [Office of the Special Counsel], which is responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, and standing by silently as the president and his staff abuse the people’s government by using the White House to host a party’s nominating convention,” the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub, posted on Twitter. “You’d go down in history as complicit.”

The Special Counsel is Henry Kerner, who investigated the Obama administration while working underneath Rep.Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

“This breach of norms will send a message to the world that the U.S. is not serious about government ethics, to the federal workforce that their leaders are free to use the government to influence elections, and to the people that the chief public servant is now public-served,” Shaub charged.

They are not allowed to use parts of the WH that are used for official business (like the Rose Garden), they're not allowed to direct lower-level staff to help set up, they shouldn't be using government equipment, they should fully (and transparently) reimburse the government. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

First he overlooked the criminal provision at 18 USC 610, which applies to Trump and his top aides too, that prohibits "directing" any executive branch employee to engage in political activity. The nature of the employee-subordinate relationship is inherently coercive. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

Moreover, even if we can get over that hurdle, how in the world are these low-level staffers going to do their work without passing through parts of the White House that are used for official purposes? Even the room where chairs are stored for press conferences is official space. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

OSC also says merely tweeting "#resist" can get you in trouble, but openly engaging in Tea Party activity at work is permissible because, according to OSC, "Tea Party" is a vague "umbrella term" not associated with a party. I've never met a Tea Party Democrat. Or a unicorn. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

For senior presidential aides, there's an exception to section 7324 that allows them to engage in political activity on duty or at work if they're paid from funds for the WH. But the exception does not excuse them from section 7323. (Like I said it gets complicated.) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

So watch to see if Ivanka Trump is identified by her title as a presidential aide when she speaks at the convention. Again, if this seems nitpicky, remember that OSC is aggressively investigating career-level government officials and seeking to have them fired. Double standard. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

Even beyond the legality, however, there's the destruction of ethical norms. This is an unprecedented abuse of government position to advance a party. If Joe's camp had called up and said, they're sending Kamala over to give a Rose Garden speech, you think they'd have allowed it? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020

It'd be humiliating for any head of OSC to have the WH do this on his or her watch. But to let it happen without publicly speaking out, holding a press conference or issuing clear and highly detailed guidance to help the public understand what's happening, well, that's failure. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 25, 2020