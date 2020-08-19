State of emergency as lightning triggers California wildfires
California was in a state of emergency Wednesday as dozens of fast-moving fires, many triggered by lightning strikes during an extreme heat wave, spread across the north and centre of the state, threatening homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of people.
About 20 fires broke out in the area of Vacaville in the northern Bay Area, emergency services said, and were being collectively called the LNU Lightning Complex fire after the intense lightning storm that sparked the conflagration earlier in the week.
The fire had torched more than 30,000 acres near the wine country of Napa and Sonoma by Wednesday morning, media reports said.
Firefighters said that in total, fires across the state had torched some 120,000 acres.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency late Tuesday to mobilize overstretched resources against “fires burning across the state which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds.”
Some residents of Vacaville fled their homes dressed only in night clothes as the walls of fire surged across roadways, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, adding that firefighters were evacuating people suffering from burns.
Gas lines exploded at one house as the flames moved in, the paper said. Fire officials said the blaze was not contained and threatened some 1,900 structures in the area.
In the past week, California’s Death Valley has been experiencing historic high temperatures, with the mercury rising as high as 54.4 degrees Celsius.
Nearly 45 million people across the west of the US were under an excessive heat warning or heat advisory Wednesday.
The heat wave has put a massive strain on the state’s power network, with blackouts leaving some 30,000 people without electricity according to the site Power outage.us.
Last week, brush fires near Lakes Hughes, just north of Los Angeles, burned 10,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of 500 homes.
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway has a temper tantrum after Fox News host calls out her bogus Biden attack
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday after Fox News host Sandra Smith called her out for peddling misinformation.
During an interview about this week's virtual Democratic National Convention, Conway tried to claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had no plan to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I didn't hear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, anybody, talk about this virus in a meaningful, solutions-based way!" she complained. "If they've got a good idea, they shouldn't be sitting on it until November 4th!"
"He's got a plan," Smith replied.
2020 Election
Obama to headline convention as Kamala Harris accepts VP slot
Barack Obama, America's first black president, is the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention Wednesday as Kamala Harris, the first black woman on a major party ticket, formally accepts the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Former first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, Biden's November opponent, is also featured on the program on Day 3 of a convention being held almost entirely online for the first time.
Others on the bill include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after being shot and severely wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt.
2020 Election
Republicans send voters mail-in ballot requests with Trump’s face on them
"ARE YOU GOING TO LET THE DEMOCRATS SILENCE YOU?" the mailer, sent by North Carolina Trump Victory, the joint field operation of Trump's re-election team and the Republican National Committee, asks in large block font. "ACT NOW TO STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP."
The brochure goes on to request "immediate action" to "ensure your right to securely vote Absentee." Next to a picture of a smiling Trump, the mailer says: "Stand with President Trump. Request your absentee ballot today."