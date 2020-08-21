Steve Bannon spread rumor Jared Kushner was ‘going to jail’: ex-Trump aide Sam Numberg

Former Donald Trump aide Sam Numberg discussed the indictment of Steve Bannon during a Friday interview by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I think this is mainly a feeder indictment, because they are looking into Steve’s finances and apparently, you know, there have been a lot of complaints about this We Build the Wall and it has been complaints in multiple states,” Nunberg said.

“And I think that Steve is going to have a lot of problems,” he said. “I think Steve is probably going to get more indictments down the tunnel and he is probably looking at jail.”

“I would say ironically about this, Steve was going around saying Jared [Kushner] was the one going to jail. Steve is the one who got indicted, not Jared,” Nuberg said.

“The year is not over,” New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg chimed in.

Watch: