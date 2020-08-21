Quantcast
Steve Bannon spread rumor Jared Kushner was ‘going to jail’: ex-Trump aide Sam Numberg

Published

1 min ago

on

Sam Nunberg on MSNBC (screengrab)

Former Donald Trump aide Sam Numberg discussed the indictment of Steve Bannon during a Friday interview by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I think this is mainly a feeder indictment, because they are looking into Steve’s finances and apparently, you know, there have been a lot of complaints about this We Build the Wall and it has been complaints in multiple states,” Nunberg said.

“And I think that Steve is going to have a lot of problems,” he said. “I think Steve is probably going to get more indictments down the tunnel and he is probably looking at jail.”

“I would say ironically about this, Steve was going around saying Jared [Kushner] was the one going to jail. Steve is the one who got indicted, not Jared,” Nuberg said.

“The year is not over,” New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg chimed in.

Watch:


2020 Election

Trump caught on tape bragging about low Black turnout helping the GOP: ‘It was great’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Politico has obtained new audio of the leader of the free world offering his views on how low Black turnout helped him win the 2016 election.

"In a private meeting inside Trump Tower days before his inauguration, Donald Trump told a group of civil rights leaders something most Republicans wouldn’t dare publicly acknowledge: lower turnout among Black voters did, in fact, benefit him in the 2016 presidential election," Politico reported. "Three-and-a-half years later, those comments take on new weight, as Democrats and Republicans battle over restrictions on voting amid an historic pandemic. Trump has repeatedly alleged, without evidence, that expanding mail-in voting will lead to massive fraud, and Republicans have filed lawsuits against a number of states attempting to do so. Higher voter turnout tends to benefit Democrats — low turnout among Black voters in key states is one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016. And voting rights activists have warned that GOP efforts to limit access to absentee ballots could keep many from voting this fall, particularly Black people, seniors and others at high risk from Covid-19."

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein grand jury remains active — and additional charges could be coming: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

The federal investigation in Jeffrey Epstein continues after the disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell while incarcerated in Manhattan.

"There could be more charges coming related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of dozens of girls and young women," the Miami Herald reports. "In a filing Friday, federal prosecutors indicated that the federal grand jury investigation into Epstein, his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and their potential co-conspirators remains active."

Breaking Banner

‘They knew’: The Lincoln Project rips Marco Rubio for violating his oath so Trump can cheat

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

In a series of tweets this Friday, the anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project highlighted the recent bipartisan Senate report on ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

In a Twitter thread, the Lincoln Project accused Marco Rubio (R-FL) of having prior knowledge of the Trump campaign's alleged contacts with Russia.

"It was no mistake that [Marco Rubio] was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. [Mitch McConell] and [President Trump] needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings," they tweeted. 

