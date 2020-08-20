Steve Bannon’s border wall scheme became a huge success — thanks to Fox News: analysis

On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, Justin Baragona, Maxwell Tani, Andrew Kirell explored how Fox News helped former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and veteran Brian Kolfage prop up their “We Build The Wall” scam, that led to federal charges.

“Since the viral fundraiser launched in late 2018, Bannon and Kolfage separately appeared across Fox News on more than a few occasions to tout their efforts to the network’s audience and its uncritical, often credulously supportive on-air personalities,” they reported. “While the effort garnered some mainstream media attention, few outlets were as openly supportive of Kolfage and Bannon in their endeavor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest promoters of the project was Fox primetime host Laura Ingraham, they wrote, who called it “A story of the can-do American spirit in action,” and “repeatedly praised Kolfage and teed him up to bash critics who argued against a border wall or called the fundraiser a publicity stunt.” Other Fox hosts who promoted the project include Fox Business host David Asman and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

Federal prosecutors allege that Bannon, Kolfage, and two co-conspirators fraudulently kept a large portion of the $25 million donated to build the wall to pad their own financial accounts and buy luxury goods for themselves.

You can read more here.