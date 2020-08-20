Quantcast
Connect with us

Steve Bannon’s fraud charges illustrate how Trump’s ‘economic populism’ was all a lie: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. at the family’s Turnberry resort (Instagram)

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent outlined how the fraud charges against former Trump strategist Steve Bannon illustrate the broader fraudulence of Trump’s political brand of “economic populism.”

“The wall, of course, has long had a huge place in that tale.,” wrote Sargent. “It was not just a symbol of Trump’s promise to wind back the demographic clock … It also symbolized the broader story Trump was telling. In this tale, Trump would reverse the carnage that globalization had inflicted on the industrial heartland — and by extension would challenge the unchecked global capitalism that neoliberal elites, including the GOP establishment he ran against, were enriching themselves off of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bannon was basically the Keeper of the Flame of Trumpism in 2016. But after Trump won, Bannon found his influence waning inside the administration as the Wall Street elites took charge and Trump sold out his ‘economic populist’ promises,” wrote Sargent. “That led to an enormous corporate tax giveaway and an effort to repeal health coverage for 20 million.”

Similar policy shifts have happened across the board, with Trump pledging to protect Social Security in 2016 but now running on defunding it.

Ultimately, wrote Sargent, “the point here is that Bannon never cared much about Trump’s populist nationalism beyond immigration, and neither did Trump. Yes, Bannon did obsesses over China, and Trump has continued down that path with his trade wars. But these impulses also have always been more about xenophobia than populist economics, and the result here has also been a major disaster.”

Nothing better illustrates this, Sargent concluded, than the fact that “Bannon was reportedly taken into custody while hanging out on the yacht of a Chinese billionaire.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump shouts he stands for ‘LAW AND ORDER’ — on the same day Steve Bannon was arrested by the feds on a yacht

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to brand himself as the "law and order" candidate for president.

Shortly after his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, pleaded not guilty to violating federal law in a scheme to defraud Trump supporters, the president attempted to cast former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate who "allows crime."

"I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!" Trump tweeted in all caps. "I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!"

With yet another arrest of somebody from Trump's inner circle, it may be more difficult for Trump to claim he is the law and order candidate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

USPS won’t reinstall postal boxes in key Senate battleground until after the election: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, who has been covering the Postal Service cutbacks, gave an update on the post boxes being removed in her state.

According to Georgiou, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) has been in contact with USPS over the removals, and "USPS tells him they will [not] be reinstated until after the election."

Montana is a critical state in the battle over the Senate, as incumbent Republican Steve Daines is fighting a challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Oversight Committee demands to know if Trump is violating ‘criminal statutes’ with RNC White House speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that the House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel demanding clarification on "criminal statutes" surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to give his RNC acceptance speech on the White House lawn.

In particular, they believe that the speech could raise legal problems distinct from the Hatch Act, which forbids government officials from campaigning with government resources or in an official capacity.

"The revelation came in a follow-up letter sent Monday to House Democrats by the Office of Special Counsel, which oversees Hatch Act compliance. The letter clarified that while the office had previously confirmed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, it could not answer questions about other 'criminal provisions,'" reported Anita Kumar. "'That opinion, which noted that the President and Vice President are not covered by any of the provisions of the Hatch Act, is limited to the civil provisions of the Hatch Act and does not opine on criminal provisions found in Title 18 of the U.S. Code,' reads the previously unreported letter, which was sent to House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image