Steve Mnuchin whines about people being ‘overpaid’ on unemployment: ‘There’s no question’

“Do you do think it’s a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?” Raddatz asked.
“There’s no question,” Mnuchin replied. “In certain cases, where we’re paying people more to stay home than to work, that’s created issues in the entire economy.”
Raddatz interrupted by pointing out a Yale study which found that there is no evidence that the $600 weekly payment is a disincentive to return to work.
“I went to Yale,” Mnuchin replied. “There are certain things, I don’t always agree.”
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday accused Fox News host Pete Hegseth of failing to report that white supremacists had attempted to incite violence during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and other places.
"As you know, over the last couple of months, we've seen riots in Portland," Hegseth told Clyburn during an interview on Fox & Friends. "President Trump made it clear, we're going to send federal agents, law enforcement officers there to protect federal property as necessary."
The Fox News host went on to accuse Clyburn of comparing federal agents to "the Gestapo."
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on."
“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”
Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, "At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is."
According to a report at Politico, Kansas Republicans are beside themselves that their nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat will be a controversial conservative once appointed by Donald Trump to investigate voter fraud.
With a Senate seat open in the normally reliable Republican state, local leaders would normally be sitting back and looking to coast to victory but 2020 is proving to be more difficult than usual.