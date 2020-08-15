Steve Schmidt rains hell on ‘political arsonist’ Trump for trying to steal the election
On Saturday, in a Twitter thread, longtime Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt tore into President Donald Trump for his administration’s increasingly aggressive efforts to undermine the Postal Service — and with it, the democratic process.
America is in crisis and our Republic is in danger. Trump is attacking and undermining the American election process. Elections and the Rule of Law are the cornerstones of democracy. Make no mistake, Trump is losing and he has decided to assault the American tradition of free and
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 15, 2020
fair elections. That is what he is doing. His means to do it is by attacking the US Post Office. By slowing the mail he will harm millions of people including Veterans and Seniors who won’t get their prescriptions. He will also crush small businesses that are struggling to
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 15, 2020
Stay alive. Trump is a constitutional vandal and a political arsonist. This is an emergency situation. We should all act like it.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 15, 2020
