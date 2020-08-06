Students suspended after sharing photos of packed hallways at Georgia high school: report

According to BuzzFeed News, two students at a Georgia high school say they were suspended after they posted photos and videos of crowded hallways at their school to social media.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, one student said the school suspended her for five days for violating school polices that state “that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent.”

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed,” she wrote in a tweet with one photo. “This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.”

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

