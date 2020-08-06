Quantcast
Students suspended after sharing photos of packed hallways at Georgia high school: report

1 min ago

According to BuzzFeed News, two students at a Georgia high school say they were suspended after they posted photos and videos of crowded hallways at their school to social media.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, one student said the school suspended her for five days for violating school polices that state “that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent.”

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed,” she wrote in a tweet with one photo. “This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.”

Read the full report over at BuzzFeed News.


‘Thighland’ trends nationwide after Trump mistake during ‘campaign speech’ in at Whirlpool factory

12 mins ago

August 6, 2020

President Donald Trump failed to properly pronounce the name of a country with 69 million people during a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

"President Trump is delivering a campaign speech on an official visit to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio," NPR's Tamara Keith reported. "He ticked through campaign promises he made in 2016 and he is now going through a list of 'six more promises.'"

"Trump is barely five minutes in and Trump is already making false accusations against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden -- and he is ready directly off the teleprompter," HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported. "Someone wrote this speech, someone loaded it into the machine. How are they not violating the Hatch Act?"

Arrest warrant issued for Alabama Republican who celebrated KKK founder’s birthday

27 mins ago

August 6, 2020

Alabama GOP Rep. Will Dismukes, who recently made headlines when he appeared at a celebration for Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, now has a warrant out for his arrest for felony theft from a business where he once worked, according to a report from the Alabama Political Reporter.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Thursday that the charge is a Class B felony and applies when a person steals more than $2,500.

"I will tell you that the alleged amount is a lot more than that,” Bailey said.

Dismukes has until Thursday afternoon to turn himself in.

Trump’s latest attack on Joe Biden is stunningly delusional — even for him

60 mins ago

August 6, 2020

Few ever accuse President Donald Trump of subtlety. But in a new speech in Cleveland on Thursday, he let loose with a particularly wild rant against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, that was over-the-top, even for him.

It’s worth just quoting in full:

He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion! No anything! Hurt the Bible! Hurt God! He’s against God! He’s against guns! He’s against energy, our kind of energy. Uh, I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.

Many people pointed out that there’s much more evidence that Biden is a committed Christian than there is for Trump. But almost that seems to miss several key points about how wild this is:

