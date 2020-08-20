‘Stupid’ Donald Trump Jr. mocked after trying to distance himself from Bannon’s scheme

In the wake of reports announcing the arrest of Steve Bannon over his connection to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign that allegedly misappropriated the funds they raised, focus is circling back to Donald Trump Jr., who enthusiastically endorsed the campaign in the summer of 2019.

“This is what capitalism is all about. This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else. What you guys are doing is amazing,” Trump Jr. said at the time.

Donald Trump Jr. praised We Build The Wall and Brian Kolfage at a 2018 event: "This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else. What you guys are doing is amazing.” pic.twitter.com/hOL25JoZPI — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 20, 2020

Now that news that the campaign was allegedly a scam has broke, Trump Jr. released a statement distancing himself from the campaign, saying that although he gave a speech at one of their events, he “has no involvement with their organization,” adding that his “previous praise of the group” was simply because he believed in their “supposed intention” to help build a wall on the southern border.

But Trump Jr.’s critics on Twitter couldn’t resist bringing up his past praise of the group.

Running scared. It's humorous to watch them scatter each time. https://t.co/q9uVcNrBlF — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 20, 2020

So their defense is @DonaldJTrumpJr is too stupid to know any better. https://t.co/2Wyf1yIUdV — (@JM_Doherty) August 20, 2020

Here's Donald Trump Jr.'s testimonial on the We Build The Wall Website. pic.twitter.com/oXnD1gCIzn — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) August 20, 2020

Donald Trump, Jr., someone who — as a matter of law — is prohibited from running any charitable foundations because he admitted to the NY Attorney General that he can't be entrusted with other people's money, turned out to be the ideal spokesperson for We Build the Wall. https://t.co/UyoFcNN3UM — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 20, 2020

Kinda contradicts “ I don’t know any people involved with him”@DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/zgD92QDkmn — jerry stearns (@Mexilingus) August 20, 2020

