‘Such a shock’: Fox News host is flabbergasted when confronted with the disturbing facts about COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt discussed the coronavirus crisis and the threat it poses to children with Dr. Natasha Kathuria — an emergency physician in Austin, Texas. Earhardt told Kathuria she had been under the impression that COVID-19 didn’t pose a major threat to kids — and Kathuria schooled the “Fox & Friends” co-host on how dire a threat coronavirus can be when children are infected.

Noting a report that more than 97,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 in the second half of July, Earhardt told  Kathuria, “We’re all worried about sending our kids back to school. What is that going to look like for our country, and for our elderly grandparents and things like that? 97,000 kids have tested positive. We all — that was such a shock to me, because I had heard kids really don’t get it. If they do, they’re all going to be OK.”

Kathuria explained, “You know, that was just in two weeks — so about 100,000 new cases in pediatric kids just in two weeks. And I can guarantee you that number is actually much higher.”

The emergency doctor went on to explain that kids who have been infected with COVID-19 but aren’t showing any symptoms can easily infect older Americans.

“We don’t really test kids that often,” Kathuria noted. “They’re usually asymptomatic, they have very mild symptoms — but they’re still shedding this virus. So, that is going to artificially be low no matter how good we are about testing right now. So, you know, that’s what we’re worried about right now, is sending these kids to schools and sending them home. And it’s not the kids so much we’re concerned about — obviously, we are — but it’s their grandparents, their parents, when their parents then go to work, who they’re spreading this to.”

Earhardt asked Kathuria if children infected with COVID-19 are experiencing “minimal side effects” — to which the doctor responded, “So, that’s the majority of them. The likelihood of death and the likelihood of critical illness is lower, but it’s possible. I mean, a seven-year-old just died in Georgia, with no medical problems. We hear about this, and we see it all the time. Kids get sick, they get multisystem inflammatory syndrome from this. They can get ill from this; the likelihood is just lower. So, they’re not immune to this. They definitely can fall ill.”


Bill Barr spotted walking into Mitch McConnell’s office – but DOJ refuses to say what he’s doing there

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr was spotted walking into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office on Tuesday afternoon but when reporters asked why he was there, the Justice Department refused to say why.

Barr has been teasing a conspiracy that former President Barack Obama, and by extension, former Vice President Joe Biden, were part of a spying operation of the Trump campaign. After special counsel Robert Mueller finalized his report, Barr wrote a false summary of the findings and then announced that he would hire U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the investigators.

Trump could face more legal trouble after group finds evidence he inflated the value of his golf resorts

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

An investigation into President Donald Trump's financial information has uncovered that the president lied about the value of his Scottish and Irish golf resorts.

Politico reported Tuesday that three of his resorts had an intentionally inflated value in six years of financial records given to the U.S. government. Now, the American Democracy Legal Fund (ADLF), the group behind the finding wants to know why.

"Trump claimed the resorts — Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry, both in Scotland, and Trump Doonbeg in Ireland — brought in a total of about $179 million in revenue on U.S. documents where he is supposed to list his personal income," wrote Politico's Anita Kumar. "Records in the United Kingdom and Ireland indicate the resorts‘ revenues were millions of dollars less — about $152 million — and show they actually lost $77 million after accounting for expenses."

Columnist throws Mike Pence’s own words back in his face to show how he ‘sold his soul’ to Trump

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at AZ Central this Tuesday, EJ Montini writes that Vice President Mike Pence's current role as one of President Trump most devoted enablers and supporters is a far cry from his previous days as a radio host who praised the virtues of religious faith and moral character. Now, he's "sold his soul to a serial adulterer who has gleefully violated just about all of the other commandments as well."

Pence is traveling to Arizona this Tuesday to drum up the Mormon vote for Trump -- an attempt to convince a religious demographic of Trump's "moral leadership" in spite of his infamous history of immorality, Montini writes.

