‘Super-spreader event’: Chris Wallace scolds Lara Trump for ‘chairs right next to each other’ at RNC
FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace grilled Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump over the weekend after experts complained that the Republican National Convention has the possibility of being a COVID-19 super-spreader event.
“Let’s talk about the fall campaign because we’re told that starting after Labor Day — though he’s already started — the president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort,” Wallace told Trump. “This last week, on Thursday, as part of the Republican convention, the president gave his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House.”
The Fox News host pointed out that “more than 1,500 people packed in, very few masks, no social distancing.”
“Lara, is the president just going to ignore the public health guidelines?” Wallace asked.
For her part, the president’s daughter-in-law insisted that members of the Trump campaign “always encourage people to follow the guidelines and to do what they think is best for themselves.”
“I think we all have to recognize that people want to get back to normal,” she added. “And you know what? Maybe it’s going to a Trump rally that does that, but we are always following the guidelines.”
Wallace, however, did not buy that explanation.
“But some health officials say — well, you know, the fact is you did stack the chairs right next to each other,” the Fox News host observed. “Some health officials say this has the potential to be a super-spreader event.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
‘Super-spreader event’: Chris Wallace scolds Lara Trump for ‘chairs right next to each other’ at RNC
FOX News Sunday host Chris Wallace grilled Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump over the weekend after experts complained that the Republican National Convention has the possibility of being a COVID-19 super-spreader event.
"Let's talk about the fall campaign because we're told that starting after Labor Day -- though he's already started -- the president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort," Wallace told Trump. "This last week, on Thursday, as part of the Republican convention, the president gave his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House."
2020 Election
GOP’s Ron Johnson refuses to condemn Kenosha shooter in manic interview with CNN’s Bash
In a highly contentious interview on CNN Sunday morning, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) repeatedly refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the Donald Trump fan accused of shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protestors early this week.
Speaking with "State of the Union" host Dana Bash, Johnson repeatedly spoke over her while manically spouting out prepared comments and ignoring her questions that led the CNN host to finally cut him off.
"The 17-year-old accused of committing those two murders was a Trump supporter," Bash began only to have Johnson interrupt with "It is a tragedy."
2020 Election
‘His politics are appalling’: Mnuchin family disgusted by Steve’s fealty to Trump
In a deep dive into Steve Mnuchin's past -- and his present as Secretary of the Treasury -- family members expressed dismay and disgust over his relationship with Donald Trump, including Mnuchin's own father who teared up when asked about the path his son has taken.
According to the report from the New York Times, Mnuchin sought out a position in the Trump administration, personally lobbying the president by sharing his history in high finance that made him a wealthy man.