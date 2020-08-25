Susan Collins edits out pro-Trump signs during campaign appearance

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared at a campaign event under a Trump banner, even though she’s been mum on whether or not she’ll be voting for President Trump in 2020, the Main Beacon reports.

Images posted to social media on August 22 showed Collins speaking in front of the Sanford Republican Committee headquarters right below a large Trump-Pence banner. But as some on Twitter pointed out, Collins’ campaign excluded the images that showed Trump campaign memorabilia. One photo even seems to have blurred out a portion of a Trump sign.

LOL spot the difference! Unfortunately for Senator Collins even this tragic photoshop job blurring out the Trump sign can't obscure her record of voting with him 94% of the time and refusing to hold him accountable. #mepolitics #MESen https://t.co/HK5lKUwIBr pic.twitter.com/ISu0hZ7ZCn — Maeve Coyle (@maevemcoyle) August 22, 2020

While Collins has kept things vague regarding her support for the President, Trump has endorsed her campaign.