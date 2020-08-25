Quantcast
Susan Collins edits out pro-Trump signs during campaign appearance

Published

1 min ago

on

Susan Collins (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared at a campaign event under a Trump banner, even though she’s been mum on whether or not she’ll be voting for President Trump in 2020, the Main Beacon reports.

Images posted to social media on August 22 showed Collins speaking in front of the Sanford Republican Committee headquarters right below a large Trump-Pence banner. But as some on Twitter pointed out, Collins’ campaign excluded the images that showed Trump campaign memorabilia. One photo even seems to have blurred out a portion of a Trump sign.

While Collins has kept things vague regarding her support for the President, Trump has endorsed her campaign.


