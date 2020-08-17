Teachers can’t circulate air during pandemic due to school shooter security system: report

On Monday, New York Magazine correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti reported that a teacher preparing to resume classes at an unidentified school is warning that the school’s anti-shooter system — designed to automatically lock doors in an emergency — means they can’t leave classroom doors open to circulate air as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Just heard from a teacher friend prepping for the school year: they’ve been told they can’t leave classroom doors open to promote better air circulation, because that would circumvent the school’s automatic locking system that’s in place for active shooter situations. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) August 17, 2020

In recent years, schools have been increasingly designed with security measures to deter mass shooters, as many high-profile shootings have occurred on school property, from Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.