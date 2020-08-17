Quantcast
Connect with us

Teachers can’t circulate air during pandemic due to school shooter security system: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Students in school classroom (Shutterstock)

On Monday, New York Magazine correspondent Gabriel Debenedetti reported that a teacher preparing to resume classes at an unidentified school is warning that the school’s anti-shooter system — designed to automatically lock doors in an emergency — means they can’t leave classroom doors open to circulate air as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, schools have been increasingly designed with security measures to deter mass shooters, as many high-profile shootings have occurred on school property, from Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

When Kanye West proposed a Jesus Tok the internet suggested he was probably just high

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Presidential candidate Kanye West took to Twitter Monday to denounce how unsavory TikTok was and demand a Christian version called Jesus Tok.

It was a proposal that wasn't lost on Twitter users who have seen West do any manner of obscene music videos, despite calling himself a Christian father.

While there were many who mocked West, there were others who genuinely spoke of how much they missed who West once was before whatever he's going through happened.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.

Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.

"I hereby grant you a pardon," Trump told the group.

However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law -- he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.

Air Force One at Oshkosh Wisconsin and serving as a backdrop for this campaign organized event. That is a tool only incumbents can use. pic.twitter.com/M1TeiFw3xM

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kanye West has a ‘vision’: A ‘Jesus Tok’ for Christians

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to tell the world about his latest vision. A TikTok for Christians only.

In an all-caps tweet, West said that he was watching videos on the website with his daughter and he was disturbed by the content and thinks that there needs to be a different version of the website that is for Christians.

"A VISION JUST CAME TO ME... JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY," said West.

West has been criticized for obscene music videos, one of which showed him engaged in sex acts while driving a motorcycle.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image