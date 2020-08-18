Ted Cruz unites progressives behind Joe Biden with Fox News appearance during DNC Convention
On Tuesday, during the kickoff of the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to Fox News to issue a dire warning about the consequences of a Joe Biden presidency.
Cruz’s warning was greeted by progressive commenters on social media as a ringing endorsement instead.
Ted Cruz: If these guys win, we’re going to wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary
"That's a big effing deal" -- Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, in #DNC2020convention talking Biden health care proposal and plan allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices pic.twitter.com/INP0etnbqz
