Ted Cruz unites progressives behind Joe Biden with Fox News appearance during DNC Convention

On Tuesday, during the kickoff of the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to Fox News to issue a dire warning about the consequences of a Joe Biden presidency.

Ted Cruz: If these guys win, we’re going to wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary pic.twitter.com/t8vI2Gm2nG — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 19, 2020

Cruz’s warning was greeted by progressive commenters on social media as a ringing endorsement instead.

Don’t threaten us with a good time, tEd — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) August 19, 2020

Ted Cruz: If these guys win, we’re going to wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary Ted- You have 63million people agreeing with you. — M.McMahon (@martinm34060415) August 19, 2020

That sounds awesome — Roxann Clements (@trytostopJane) August 19, 2020

You took the words right out of my mouth! — dmichaels (@dmichaels17) August 19, 2020

He says that like it's a bad thing? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 19, 2020

No kidding. Imagine a treasury secretary that actually understood the monetary system and DIDN'T want to use it to rip people off. — Be a poll worker! (@MREathome) August 19, 2020

As opposed to the zombie who’s now in charge. Decency scares the hell out of financial institutions. — ancientgreek (@Cats4mice) August 19, 2020

Damn Ted … don’t tease me like that!! pic.twitter.com/Edv6Xz6ftl — Tammie 🕊 (@tlccourville) August 19, 2020

Because Ted Cruz would prefer some QLoon or former Mar-a-lago busboy as treasury secretary. (not that there's anything wrong with being a busboy) — Edna K., CIO, Soros Globalist Cabal Inc. (@EdnaK_) August 19, 2020

What a fabulous idea! 👍 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) August 19, 2020