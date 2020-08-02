Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Republican National Convention to deal with coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott will skip the Republican National Convention later this month in North Carolina as he continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will instead chair the state’s delegation to the scaled-down gathering.
Abbott announced the plan in a letter dated Friday to the national GOP chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.
“It was an honor being selected to serve as Chair of the Texas Delegation for the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Abbott wrote. “However, as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, my top priority remains focused on protecting the health and safety of Texans.”
Later this month, Charlotte will host the national convention, which has been pared down to delegates’ official business due to the pandemic. President Donald Trump initially sought to hold a portion of the convention — his renomination acceptance speech — in Jacksonville, Florida, but abandoned that plan late last month amid a rise in coronavirus cases there.
The Republican National Committee decided earlier this summer to limit state’s in-person delegations to Charlotte to six members — an especially significant reduction for Texas, which normally sends over 150 delegates to the national convention.
Patrick, who chairs Trump’s reelection campaign in Texas, was already the vice chair of the delegation to Charlotte. The five other delegates who will join him now are Allen West, the new state party chairman; Toni Anne Dashiell and Robin Armstrong, Texas’ two RNC members; Deon Starnes, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee; and Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County GOP.
Abbott also missed the Republican National Convention in 2016. At the time, he was recovering from severe burns he suffered during a family vacation earlier that summer.
Abbott’s letter to McDaniel was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
The state Republican Party last month held its convention, which went virtual despite a legal battle to hold it in-person in Houston as that city experienced a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections. The convention ended up being plagued by technical issues and long delays, so much so that delegates voted to finish their business at a later date. A special party committee has since recommended that the SREC take up the unfinished business at its Sept. 19 meeting.
2020 Election
In a rare move, Republicans tell President Trump ‘no’
In a rare moment in the Trump era, several Texas Republicans pushed back against President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated in a tweet the idea of delaying the presidential election in November. The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.
Trump's tweet came just 16 minutes after the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing the nation's gross domestic product had fallen 33% in the second quarter of 2020. In it, he said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!"
2020 Election
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Republican National Convention to deal with coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott will skip the Republican National Convention later this month in North Carolina as he continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will instead chair the state's delegation to the scaled-down gathering.
Abbott announced the plan in a letter dated Friday to the national GOP chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.
2020 Election
Being the VP — hot seat or just spare seat?
Washington (AFP) - Donald Trump's challenger in the US election, Joe Biden, is soon to announce his vice presidential pick. But what does a VP really do?Do they matter?The vice presidency may not be quite as frustrating and bewildering as the portrayal given by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the HBO series "Veep." But still...Veeps warm up for the main act. They go around the country telling people how great the president is.And even if they work in one of the world's most famous buildings, the White House, there won't be many streets named in their honor.The title's "not worth a bucket of warm spit,"... (more…)