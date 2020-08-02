Quantcast
Texas pastor says his church was ‘lied to’ about Blue Lives Matter rally he never approved: ‘We experienced deceit and hate’

Published

1 min ago

on

Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas was asked if a group could hold a Black Lives Matter rally in the church’s parking lot. But when the people hosting the rally showed up, they weren’t Black Lives Matter, far from it.

When they were expecting a friendly group that agreed with the church’s philosophies on love, care, compassion and an end to police brutality.

“Today we experienced deceit and hate from a group of individuals in support of Blue Lives Matter,” the group said in an Instagram post. “An individual contacted us in need of meeting space for a Black Lives Matter Rally. In support of the movement, we agreed to allow the Black Lives Matter Rally happen in our parking lot. The rally turned out to be a Blue Lives Matters meet up where individuals flew Trump 2020 flags and a Confederate Flag. Once we realized the deceit and false information, our staff and Senior Pastor, Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III. immediately asked the individuals to shut it down and leave.”

The only reason the event moved forward was that the church was lied to about who was hosting the event and why.

“This event was only able to happen because of deceitfulness and lies and in no way reflects the mission and ministry of Friendship-West Baptist Church,” the church also said. “Please know that our pastor and staff will get to the bottom of this. We sincerely appreciate your understanding of this matter, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and prayers. May God Bless You All and please stay safe.”

In a message to parishioners online, Senior Pastor, Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III explained, “we were lied to.”

“What they did after lying,” he continued, “was to engage in intimidation.”

He said that what he found truly sad was “they had a Black face” leading the group.

The black and white American flag with a blue stripe was once supposed to be used to support police, however, the flag has been claimed by white supremacist groups as a means of showing opposition to Black Lives Matter.

See the videos below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
