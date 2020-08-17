Quantcast
‘The arsonist wants to put out the fire’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s ‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE’ tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

In all caps this Monday, President Trump tweeted out an emphatic, “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

In the comment thread beneath the tweet, some of Trump’s critics agreed with his sentiment, but they had a different idea about who it needs to be saved from.

