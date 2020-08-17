‘The arsonist wants to put out the fire’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s ‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE’ tweet

In all caps this Monday, President Trump tweeted out an emphatic, “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

SAVE THE POST OFFICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

In the comment thread beneath the tweet, some of Trump’s critics agreed with his sentiment, but they had a different idea about who it needs to be saved from.

…from you and your corrupt cronies. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 17, 2020

"Put out the fire!" says the arsonist. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 17, 2020

If only your brainwashed base understood how you do so many things to destroy what’s important to them, but then tweet like this to pretend you’re doing the opposite to help them. You’re lucky they’re stupid. But you’re gonna lose anyway… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 17, 2020

Whilst pouring gasoline — Hunnenberg (@hunnenberg_) August 17, 2020

Classic abuser pattern: I’ll harm you; blame you for “making me do that”; stop harming you; expect to be praised as a savior and thanked. But it beats wrecking the USPS and claiming it’s inefficient, then suggesting your partner company replace it. I don’t like these choices. — aitch (@ladiesbane) August 17, 2020

This is like if Jim Jordan tweeted PROTECT STUDENT ATHLETES. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 17, 2020

I’m confused, you’re the one actually killing it 🤔 Is this just another attempt at misdirection? Of course it is 😎 — Barnacules Nerdgasm ™ (@Barnacules) August 17, 2020