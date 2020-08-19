The axe that killed Leon Trotsky now a museum exhibit
The ice axe that was plunged into Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky’s skull during his gruesome murder in Mexico on August 20, 1940 is today among the prized exhibits at Washington’s International Spy Museum.
It took Keith Melton, an espionage historian for the CIA, nearly four decades to find it — as well as to figure out why the assassin sent by Joseph Stalin, Ramon Mercader, used the axe to kill Trotsky.
Melton, who combed the world to amass the collection of ingenious and macabre tools of the black arts of spying that fill the museum, had his eye on finding the weapon since the 1970s.
It had disappeared shortly after the assassination. Following clues from Mexico to Moscow and countries in between, Melton repeatedly came up empty-handed.
“I like detective hunts. This really is one that challenged me,” he said.
– Why an ice axe? –
As he searched, he also focused on a mystery: why choose an ice axe?
An experienced mountaineer, Mercader was handy with the tool, also known as a piolet.
But just shooting the 61-year-old revolutionary would have been easier, after several failed attempts crafted by the Russian NKVD, or secret police.
Trotsky never left his small compound in the Mexican capital where he went into exile, protected by a handful of armed guards.
But Mercader gained entry to the revolutionary’s small entourage as the lover of a New York Trotskyite, who believed he was a left-leaning son of a wealthy Belgian diplomat — a cover designed by the NKVD.
After moving to Mexico City, over time Mercader could enter and leave the compound without being searched.
Shooting Trotsky was one option, but it risked noise that could make escaping difficult.
Then, weeks before the planned act, Melton says, Trotsky installed a new metal gate at the entry controlled by an electric switch in the guard booth.
That meant Mercader would have to kill Trotsky quietly and instantaneously with the ice axe’s jagged pick, so that he could walk out, the guards unsuspecting.
“I had a rare ability to handle the piolet, since two blows were sufficient for me to crack through an enormous block of ice,” Mercader told police afterward.
Where to get one in Mexico, though? As it turns out, the son of the owner of Mercader’s residence had one, and so he stole it.
Mercader cut the long handle down by half, and entered the compound on the day of the attack hiding it — along with a backup pistol and knife — under a raincoat.
It did not go as planned: the axe went 2.75 inches (70 millimeters) deep into Trotsky’s skull but did not immediately kill him. The victim shouted and struggled, the guards were alerted, and Mercader was captured.
Trotsky died in hospital the next day. And, after being displayed at a police press conference, the grisly weapon disappeared.
Over the years, Melton saw numerous axes purported to be the original, including one on display in a Prague museum. But none were the right brand or model, from the Austrian maker Werkgen Fulpmes.
– Bloody fingerprint –
Finally, in 2005, the daughter of a former Mexican police officer, Ana Alicia Salas, revealed she had kept the axe under her bed for years.
It matched perfectly, and Melton eventually bought it for his collection — for how much, he won’t say.
One more piece was crucial to the puzzle: the police evidence pictures from 1940 showed a bloody fingerprint on the weapon.
Working with a top FBI forensic scientist, Melton said, “We were able to determine there are the remnants of the bloody fingerprint still on the axe.”
“The contour of the pattern matches perfectly with the fingerprint shown in the photo.”
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Black voters key in Trump-Biden’s Midwestern duel
Oscar Walton is an African American in the must-win state of Wisconsin who sat out the 2016 election because he felt neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump spoke for him.
But not this November, when black voters like him in Wisconsin's biggest city Milwaukee could play a key role in whether Joe Biden denies Trump a second term in office.
Milwaukee's 2016 turnout plunged by some 40,000 -- in a city of only about 600,000 -- over the number of votes cast when Barack Obama was running for re-election in 2012.
Trump won by a mere 25,000 ballots in Wisconsin, one of several reliably Democratic Midwestern states that he captured on his way to winning the White House.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Georgia officials knew of severe shortage of PPE for health workers as state plowed on to reopen
As the coronavirus crisis deepened in April, Georgia officials circulated documents showing that to get through the next month, the state would need millions more masks, gowns and other supplies than it had on hand.
The projections, obtained by KHN and other organizations in response to public records requests, provide one of the clearest pictures of the severe PPE deficits states confronted while thousands fell ill from rising COVID-19 cases, putting health workers at risk.
Georgia on April 19 had 932,620 N95 respirator masks — one of the best protections for health workers against infection — and expected to burn through nearly 7 million within a month. It urgently needed to buy 1.4 million more, according to documents obtained by the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and shared with KHN. For gowns, officials expected to go through 16.1 million in 30 days, a staggering amount compared with the 21,810 the state had at the time.
‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies aged 72
British actor Ben Cross, best known for his starring role in the 1981 Oscar-winning sports drama "Chariots of Fire," died Tuesday aged 72.
Cross, who portrayed Jewish sprinter Harold Abrahams's battle to overcome anti-Semitism and triumph at the 1924 Olympics, was also known to younger fans as Spock's father in the 2009 reboot of "Star Trek."
"Ben passed away suddenly today following a short illness," Cross's agent in Los Angeles told AFP. He was reportedly living in Vienna at the time of his death.
Cross, a veteran stage actor born in London, made his big-screen debut alongside Sean Connery and Michael Caine in Richard Attenborough's 1977 World War II epic "A Bridge Too Far."