The GOP is like ‘a drug gang’ that seeks ‘power for no purpose’: Longtime Republican strategist

Published

11 mins ago

on

Longtime GOP strategist Stuart Stevens, who is a veteran of multiple Republican presidential campaigns, tells Mother Jones’ David Corn that the party he has worked to elect all his life has devolved into something akin to a criminal cartel.

Stevens, who left the GOP in the wake of President Donald Trump’s rise, says the party at the moment has no rationalization for existing other than the simple maintenance of its own political power.

“No one asks a cartel, ‘What’s your ideological purpose?’” he explains. “You don’t ask OPEC, ‘What’s your ideology?’ You don’t ask a drug gang, ‘What’s your program?’ The Republicans exist for the pursuit of power for no purpose.”

In fact, Stevens goes so far as to tell Corn that he doesn’t think the Republicans ever really believed any of their rhetoric about fiscal responsibility, family values, and the promotion of democracy abroad.

“I feel like a guy who was working for Bernie Madoff,” he says.

All of this has left Stevens to conclude that there’s no way to save the Republican Party — only to “burn it to the ground and start over.”

Read the whole interview here.

Activism

‘Bedazzled’ bachelorette partygoer coughs on employee and stomps out after restaurant enforces COVID-19 orders

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

A Tennessee restaurant owner wants charges filed against a customer who purposefully coughed on an employee who asked her to wear a mask.

A group of 10 women stomped out of the Mockingbird restaurant Saturday after they were not allowed to pull their tables together to celebrate a bachelorette party, and one of the women endangered the assistant manager in a dispute over face coverings required in public spaces, reported WKRN-TV.

Breaking Banner

GOP committee chairman busted sharing personal info of neighbors who are pro-mask

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Andrew Loposser was kicked out of a Facebook group for a Virginia neighborhood after posting the personal information of people who complained about businesses that don't enforce social distancing.

“Only part of the snitches in Arlington County,” Loposser wrote in a post, according to a report from The Washington Post. “If y’all want to try to destroy businesses via the health department, we will make sure your name, email, phone numbers and addresses are well known to activists who want to peacefully protest you.”

