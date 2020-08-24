The GOP’s 2016 platform was meant to attack Obama — but it now reads like a searing indictment of Trump’s presidency
On June 10, John J. Pitney, Jr. — author of the book “Un-American: The Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump,” took a look at the Republican Party’s 2016 platform in a Twitter thread. That platform was meant to attack President Barack Obama, but as Pitney’s thread demonstrated, it now reads like an indictment of Trump’s presidency. And journalist Napp Nazworth has responded to Pitney’s thread with a Twitter thread of his own.
On June 10, Pitney tweeted, “The Republican National Committee has decided to rerun its 2016 platform. Some planks will be…. awkward.”
The Republican National Committee has decided to rerun its 2016 platform. Some planks will be … awkward.
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
For example, Pitney noted in his thread, the platform opposed “crony capitalism” and a huge national debt. But both are problematic in light of Trump’s obvious preference for his cronies and how much the national debt has increased under his watch.
“Our national debt is a burden on our economy and families. The huge increase in the national debt demanded by and incurred during the current Administration has placed a significant burden on future generations.”/1/
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
“We further affirm that courts should interpret laws as written by Congress rather than allowing executive agencies to rewrite those laws to suit administration priorities.”/4/
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
“The next president must restore the public’s trust in law enforcement and civil order by first adhering to the rule of law himself. “/6/
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
“Crony capitalism gives us special interest tax breaks, custom-designed regulations, and special exemptions for favored parties.”/3/
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
On top of those things, Pitney wrote, the Republicans of 2016 claimed that the Obama Administration had “abandoned America’s friends and rewarded its enemies.” Trump’s critics, of course, have accused his administration of doing exactly that.
Nazworth, in his response to Pitney’s thread, writes, “So the GOP won’t write a new platform, which means the 2016 platform remains, which reads, ‘The current administration has abandoned America’s friends and rewarded its enemies.’” And Nazworth goes on to list some things from the 2016 GOP platform that were meant to attack Obama but are things Trump is guilty of — for example, “The current administration has exceeded its constitutional authority, brazenly and flagrantly violated the separation of powers, sought to divide America into groups and turn citizen against citizen.”
So the GOP won’t write a new platform, which means the 2016 platform remains, which reads,
“The current Administration has abandoned America’s friends and rewarded its enemies.”
— Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) August 24, 2020
“Our most urgent task as a Party is to restore the American people’s faith in their government by electing a president who will enforce duly enacted laws, honor constitutional limits on executive authority, and return credibility to the Oval Office.”
— Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) August 24, 2020
“The current Administration has abandoned America’s friends and rewarded its enemies.” /7/
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) June 11, 2020
“The President has refused to defend or enforce laws he does not like, used executive orders to enact national policies in areas constitutionally reserved solely to Congress…”
— Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) August 24, 2020
Another one Nazworth quotes is “Our most urgent task as a party is to restore the American people’s faith in their government by electing a president who will enforce duly enacted laws, honor constitutional limits on executive authority, and return credibility to the Oval Office.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is now arguing that Trump has destroyed the Oval Office’s credibility and is vowing to restore it if Biden is elected in November.
