Quantcast
Connect with us

The Lincoln Project seeks to peel wavering GOP voters away from Trump with $1 million ad blitz

Published

1 min ago

on

The anti-Trump PAC led by conservatives, The Lincoln Project, is gearing up to launch a million dollar digital ad campaign this Thursday, Yahoo News reports.

“We’ve … been doing this with a purpose,” said Mike Madrid, a veteran GOP political operative who oversees LP’s political operations. “These ads have been running in limited runs as we check the analytics to see how the response is. And now, in the last 80, 90 days, it’s all about execution. So we’re now putting the money and the firepower behind it in eight key States where we think it will make a difference by moving Republican votes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo News reports that the ad campaign will spend $1 million on “social media sites, direct email, and search engines to reach voters in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia.”

“We call it realtime focus grouping because we get analytics back every day on how the ads perform with different voter segments. And then once we get that data, we take a look at it, we overlay it with our targeted swing counties, our swing demographics in the states, and now we’re putting the muscle behind it to make sure that we’re driving the message home to where we know it’s going to have the greatest impact,” Madrid said.

Read more over at Yahoo News.


Report typos and corrections to: correctio[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Republicans embrace a new type of insanity as rabid right-wing Christians fade away

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Remember the "Left Behind" series, about how the Rapture would whisk away all devout right-wing Christians before Jesus Christ unleashed the apocalypse on the unbelievers? Purity rings? Jesus Camp? Breathless stories about "girls gone mild," giving up sex and tank tops for the Lord? A federal health official who believed that women who had premarital sex couldn't feel love? Jerry Falwell Sr. and Pat Robertson blaming 9/11 on the "pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People for the American Way"?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Election law expert walks through how Kanye West is probably breaking the law on his campaign

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Election law expert Richard Hasen addressed comments from legal scholars about Kanye West and Jared Kushner coordinating during the 2020 campaign for the presidency.

Wednesday the New York Times reported that West had met with Kushner in Colorado last week. Meanwhile, Trump allies and at least one Trump lawyer helped gather signatures at the last minute in an attempt to get West on the ballot in key swing states and places where Republican senators are desperately trying to hold onto their seats. Not only that, West is speaking "almost daily" to Kushner, who is working as a kind of informal campaign chair.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Bill Barr is trying to dodge accountability for his role in the assault on Lafayette Square

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is facing a lawsuit brought by members of Black Lives Matter and other activist groups, who allege that the constitutional rights of nonviolent George Floyd protesters were violated when, on June 1, they were violently removed by law enforcement from Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. in order to clear a path for President Donald Trump and his allies to walk from the White House to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op. But Barr, reporter Colin Kalmbacher notes in Law & Crime, is arguing that that lawsuit lacks merit because he enjoys “qualified immunity.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image