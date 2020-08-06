The Lincoln Project trolls Trump with new video on America’s rising COVID-19 death toll

President Donald Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic is increasingly becoming a major campaign issue in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Trump taunted his detractors by reposting a video imagining him running for re-election for over 100 years, in violation of the constitution as currently written.

The Lincoln Project, the group of top former GOP strategists working to defeat Trump and his Republican defenders in the 2020 November election, released a video mocking Trump’s video.

The video shows the rising coronavirus death toll, with Trump’s quote that “it is what it is.”