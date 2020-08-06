Quantcast
Connect with us

The myth of American exceptionalism is ‘in tatters’ thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic: anthropologist

Published

2 hours ago

on

America’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic may have permanently destroyed the myth that America is a uniquely “exceptional” country, argues anthropologist Wade Davis.

Davis, who holds the Leadership Chair in Cultures and Ecosystems at Risk at the University of British Columbia, writes in Rolling Stone that most of the world is looking at America’s response to the pandemic with a sense of genuine pity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a dark season of pestilence, COVID has reduced to tatters the illusion of American exceptionalism,” he writes. “At the height of the crisis, with more than 2,000 dying each day, Americans found themselves members of a failed state, ruled by a dysfunctional and incompetent government largely responsible for death rates that added a tragic coda to America’s claim to supremacy in the world.”

But even before the pandemic struck, Davis argued that the United States was well on its way to massive decline due to its celebration of selfish individualism.

“But when all the old certainties are shown to be lies, when the promise of a good life for a working family is shattered as factories close and corporate leaders, growing wealthier by the day, ship jobs abroad, the social contract is irrevocably broken,” he writes. “For two generations, America has celebrated globalization with iconic intensity, when, as any working man or woman can see, it’s nothing more than capital on the prowl in search of ever cheaper sources of labor.”

And the COVID pandemic has only made these trends worse, as the stock market has still been surging even as ordinary Americans have lost their jobs by the millions and large businesses have continued consolidating their power over markets.

“The American cult of the individual denies not just community but the very idea of society,” he argues. “No one owes anything to anyone. All must be prepared to fight for everything: education, shelter, food, medical care. What every prosperous and successful democracy deems to be fundamental rights — universal health care, equal access to quality public education, a social safety net for the weak, elderly, and infirmed — America dismisses as socialist indulgences, as if so many signs of weakness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole essay here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Sally Yates’ testimony was devastating to Trump’s ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theories: conservative columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined why the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was a body blow to the "Deep State" conspiracy theories of President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates provided as definitive an account as you are going to get regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Russia investigation and the politicization of the Justice Department during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday," wrote Rubin. "Republicans have been so immersed in a false account of events and in conspiracy-mongering for a failed president that they seemed startled when Yates corrected them again and again."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Kids are getting this disease’: Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway over Trump ‘misinformation’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday while attempting to get answers about President Donald Trump's "misinformation" about the risk of COVID-19 in children.

Smith spoke to Conway following a decision by Facebook and Twitter to take down Trump's postings because of misinformation that claimed children are virtually "immune" from COVID-19.

The Fox News host noted that the Centers for Disease Control has determined that 7.4% of coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

"Kids are getting this disease," Smith pointed out.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The 1976 election — and why we can’t predict VP selections in advance

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

There’s a reason why vice presidential picks are impossible to predict: Even the presidential candidate who makes the decision rarely knows the choice in advance, because the final selection usually depends on an eleventh-hour turn of events that no one can fully anticipate. This was the case in the 1976 election, a rare moment when not two, but three, major-party candidates selected running mates. And in each of the three cases, the choices were eleventh-hour selections that pundits did not expect.

The vice presidential selection process held more importance than usual in 1976, because when the primaries ended in early June, neither the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford nor the Democratic frontrunner Jimmy Carter had enough delegates to secure his party’s nomination. Though Ford held a slight lead over his challenger, California governor Ronald Reagan, a grueling neck-and-neck primary race had left neither the conservative insurgent Reagan nor the centrist Ford with enough delegates to claim the nomination outright. Carter had a much more formidable lead over his primary opponents than Ford did, but a divided Democratic Party – with delegates split between multiple liberal candidates who still refused to concede after the last primary – meant that it was still theoretically possible for the party liberals to deprive the centrist Carter of the nomination if they could agree on a single alternative candidate. Fortunately for Carter, they did not, but the divisions in their parties meant that for both Carter and Ford, picking a running mate was about more than personal preference or general election considerations; it was also about uniting a fractured party in order to win over some wavering convention delegates and appease disgruntled party activists who had supported another candidate in the primaries.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image