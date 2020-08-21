Quantcast
The Washington Post issues a chilling warning about Trump winning a second term

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The Washington Post’s editorial board on Friday issued a dire warning about what will happen to American democracy if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

In fact, the Post has given its editorial the headline, “A second Trump term might injure the democratic experiment beyond recovery,” and it details the extensive damage the president has already done to democratic norms and America’s system of checks and balances.

“History will record Mr. Trump’s presidency as a march of wanton, uninterrupted, tragic destruction,” the editors contend. “America’s standing in the world, loyalty to allies, commitment to democratic values, constitutional checks and balances, faith in reason and science, concern for Earth’s health, respect for public service, belief in civility and honest debate, beacon to refugees in need, aspirations to equality and diversity and basic decency — Mr. Trump torched them all.”

Things could potentially get even worse for the United States with Trump at the helm for another four years, the editors warn.

“The trajectory has been alarming,” they write. “The capitulation of the Republican Party has been nauseating. Misbehavior that many people vowed never to accept as normal has become routine. A second term might injure the experiment beyond recovery.”

Read the whole piece here.


