There’s a new mutation of coronavirus — and it’s 10 times worse: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photo: Shutterstock

Just when people thought 2020 couldn’t possibly get worse, the news was released of a new strain of the coronavirus that is ten times worse than the one in the United States.

Malaysia was the one that detected the mutation of the strain showing it to be more infectious.

“The mutation called D614G was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine,” Bloomberg News reported. “The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that a new mutation could spread the virus faster and make things much worse. The other fear is that currently there are pharmaceutical researchers working to come up with a vaccine, but a mutation could mean that vaccine is incomplete or ineffective.

Read the full report from Bloomberg News.


