Quantcast
Connect with us

These three Republicans are struggling to come up with an excuse for why they were involved in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

Amid the flurry of news last week, three Republicans were outed for their involvement in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal that ultimately led to his impeachment. Now it seems they’re either in hiding or they’re staying as quiet as possible hoping the news disappears.

Steve Benen at the “Rachel Maddow Show” wrote Monday that he couldn’t help but notice the sudden silence from these three Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Devin Nunes was probed by Democratic colleague Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) as to why he was getting “dirt” from a foreign source on former Vice President Joe Biden. Nunes refused to answer. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) similarly faced allegations. Johnson was probed by local ABC reporter in Milwaukee about relying on information from pro-Putin Ukrainians. His excuse was that he is “getting information from a variety of sources.”

Last year, the Senate GOP voted to block a bill that would mandate any political candidate that gets information from a foreign source hand it over to the FBI. It seems Americans have discovered one of the reasons why the Republicans opposed it is that they were already getting intel from foreign sources to use in an election.

Then there’s Trump’s campaign adviser, Jason Miller, who “repeatedly dodged a question about whether the campaign is receiving or will accept foreign assistance,” reported the Huffington Post. Miller said it was a “silly question,” even if it was happening in real-time.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Miller three times about whether Trump would use foreign assistance to win in November. The answer may be obvious, but Miller still refused to answer. Last year, Trump even confessed that he would welcome foreign intervention, one month later Trump attempted to bribe the new Ukrainian president.

“The resulting mosaic isn’t pretty: House Republicans, Senate Republicans, and Team Trump, over the course of the same week, each faced questions about relying on political assistance from foreign sources, and each of them dodged,” wrote Benen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, William Evanina, briefed Congress that Russia is again trying to help elect Donald Trump.

Republicans remain mum, particularly Nunes, Johnson and Miller.

Read the full report at MSNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

These three Republicans are struggling to come up with an excuse for why they were involved in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Amid the flurry of news last week, three Republicans were outed for their involvement in President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal that ultimately led to his impeachment. Now it seems they're either in hiding or they're staying as quiet as possible hoping the news disappears.

Steve Benen at the "Rachel Maddow Show" wrote Monday that he couldn't help but notice the sudden silence from these three Republicans.

Rep. Devin Nunes was probed by Democratic colleague Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) as to why he was getting "dirt" from a foreign source on former Vice President Joe Biden. Nunes refused to answer. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) similarly faced allegations. Johnson was probed by local ABC reporter in Milwaukee about relying on information from pro-Putin Ukrainians. His excuse was that he is "getting information from a variety of sources."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Reporter tests positive for coronavirus one day after being in close proximity to Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

A reporter who traveled with President Trump on his recent trip to Tampa Bay, Florida, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zeke Miller of the Associated Press told the White House Correspondent’s Association about the unidentified reporter's diagnosis in a letter.

“We’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed,” Miller’s message read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Trump advisor attacks Coronavirus Task Force’s Adm. Giroir – so he can push Hydroxychloroquine

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Trump White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is attacking the Coronavirus Task Force member in charge of COVID-19 testing. Admiral Brett Giroir over the weekend acknowledged hydroxychloroquine has been proven to be not effective in the fight against the coronavirus, echoing the position of the FDA and the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx. Earlier Monday President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Deborah Birx.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image