‘They never worked a job’: Eric Trump attacks Pelosi and Schumer for leading ‘lavish’ lives

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading “lavish” lives.
During a Fox & Friends segment, host Brian Kilmeade suggested that weekly unemployment claims had fallen below 1 million for the first time in five months because the federal government was not able to extend jobless benefits for those impacted by COVID-19.
Eric Trump suggested that Pelosi is a hypocrite because she supported a temporary payroll tax deferment in 2012 but opposes similar action taken by the president in 2020.
“She’s a phony,” Eric Trump opined. “Chuck Schumer’s a phony. And you know, Brian, these people have never actually signed checks in their life. They’ve been dependent on the U.S. government their entire adults life.”
He added: “And by the way, look at the lives that they live. I mean, they’re pretty lavish.”
Eric Trump also remarked on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.
“I don’t know why magically she’s going to become this unicorn that somehow rejuvenates Joe Biden,” Eric Trump said. “I really believe she was kind of a Christmas present in August for my father and for the campaign. And we’re really excited that she’s on the ticket.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CNN's Van Jones on Thursday said that President Donald Trump's decision to attack presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as an "angry" Black woman would backfire.
Reacting to the president's remarks about Harris during a Fox Business interview, in which he called her "a mad woman" who is "so angry," Jones said that Trump would only work to make the California senator more of a sympathetic figure.
The White House has grown increasingly confident that the public believes President Donald Trump has the pandemic under control, but some Republicans are increasingly concerned about the growing death toll.
The president's top political aides are feeling better and better about their response to the coronavirus crisis, despite persistent delays in testing results and 1,000 deaths per day, reported Politico.
“COVID is the White House’s focus right now,” one senior White House official told the website. “Our data was showing it was beginning to subside in late May and early June. As the public started giving up on many of the mitigation practices, we had to adapt.”
President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday morning racist and misogynistic attacks against powerful Democratic women. His targets: presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In an early morning interview with Fox News Business's Maria Bartiromo the president called U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) "condescending" and a "Mad Woman."
"Now you have sort of a Mad Woman," Trump said, "I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They're all radical left angry people."