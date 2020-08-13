‘They never worked a job’: Eric Trump attacks Pelosi and Schumer for leading ‘lavish’ lives

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading “lavish” lives.

During a Fox & Friends segment, host Brian Kilmeade suggested that weekly unemployment claims had fallen below 1 million for the first time in five months because the federal government was not able to extend jobless benefits for those impacted by COVID-19.

Eric Trump suggested that Pelosi is a hypocrite because she supported a temporary payroll tax deferment in 2012 but opposes similar action taken by the president in 2020.

“She’s a phony,” Eric Trump opined. “Chuck Schumer’s a phony. And you know, Brian, these people have never actually signed checks in their life. They’ve been dependent on the U.S. government their entire adults life.”

He added: “And by the way, look at the lives that they live. I mean, they’re pretty lavish.”

Eric Trump also remarked on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

“I don’t know why magically she’s going to become this unicorn that somehow rejuvenates Joe Biden,” Eric Trump said. “I really believe she was kind of a Christmas present in August for my father and for the campaign. And we’re really excited that she’s on the ticket.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.