‘They spied on my campaign’: Trump starts off COVID-19 briefing with rant about ‘Comey’s very corrupt FBI’

Published

40 mins ago

on

At the outset of a press briefing this Friday at the White House, President Trump took a moment to revisit his grievances against former FBI Director James Comey and the FBI, accusing them of “spying” on his 2016 presidential campaign.

“The fact is, they spied on my campaign and they got caught, and you’ll be hearing more,” Trump said.

Trump was referring to an FBI lawyer who worked on the surveillance warrant of former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, who pleaded guilty this Friday to one charge of “altering an email to another official” in 2017 that said Page wasn’t a previous government source, when in fact he had been one.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Coward’ Trump slammed for not disavowing ‘unhinged’ QAnon conspiracy: ‘This is a domestic terrorism movement’

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

During a press briefing this Friday, President Trump was directly asked about the pro-Trump conspiracy theory known as "QAnon," which claims he's heading a secret operation to hunt down pedophiles within the elite ranks of Hollywood and D.C.

Trump chose to avoid the question, only acknowledging that he congratulated Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on her primary win. Greene is a vocal proponent of QAnon.

Many of Trump's critics on Twitter thought his refusal to directly answer the question was cowardly.

‘Morally obscene’: McConnell faces backlash after adjourning Senate for month-long recess with no COVID-19 deal in sight

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the U.S. Senate for the rest of August on Thursday after failing to come anywhere close to approving another Covid-19 relief package, leaving tens of millions of out-of-work, hungry, and eviction-prone Americans without additional financial aid as the pandemic and economic crisis continue with no end in sight.

"During the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans think they can take a long vacation while millions of Americans face hunger and eviction. That is morally obscene," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in response to McConnell's decision. "It's time for the do-nothing Republican Senate to finally do its damn job."

2020 Election

Kamala Harris is already helping Biden’s campaign with key voting groups: key poll

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Released on Friday morning, August 14, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 11% — which, for Biden, was an improvement over an NPR/PBS/Marist poll from June that found him ahead by 8%. The new poll, however, was conducted largely before Biden’s Tuesday, August 11 announcement that he had chosen Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. And an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll conducted after Biden’s announcement offers some insights on how U.S. voters are responding to his choice.

Continue Reading
 
 
