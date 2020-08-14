‘They spied on my campaign’: Trump starts off COVID-19 briefing with rant about ‘Comey’s very corrupt FBI’

At the outset of a press briefing this Friday at the White House, President Trump took a moment to revisit his grievances against former FBI Director James Comey and the FBI, accusing them of “spying” on his 2016 presidential campaign.

“The fact is, they spied on my campaign and they got caught, and you’ll be hearing more,” Trump said.

Trump was referring to an FBI lawyer who worked on the surveillance warrant of former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, who pleaded guilty this Friday to one charge of “altering an email to another official” in 2017 that said Page wasn’t a previous government source, when in fact he had been one.

