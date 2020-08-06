Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Thighland’ trends nationwide after Trump mistake during ‘campaign speech’ at Whirlpool factory

Published

24 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump failed to properly pronounce the name of a country with 69 million people during a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

“President Trump is delivering a campaign speech on an official visit to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio,” NPR’s Tamara Keith reported. “He ticked through campaign promises he made in 2016 and he is now going through a list of ‘six more promises.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump is barely five minutes in and Trump is already making false accusations against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden — and he is [reading] directly off the teleprompter,” HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported. “Someone wrote this speech, someone loaded it into the machine. How are they not violating the Hatch Act?”

Potential violations of federal law weren’t the only problem with the speech, with Trump calling the country of Thailand “Thighland.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s gaffe, which occurred the same week that Trump called Yosemite National Park “Yo-semites”:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Students suspended after sharing photos of packed hallways at Georgia high school: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

According to BuzzFeed News, two students at a Georgia high school say they were suspended after they posted photos and videos of crowded hallways at their school to social media.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, one student said the school suspended her for five days for violating school polices that state "that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent.”

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed," she wrote in a tweet with one photo. "This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Thighland’ trends nationwide after Trump mistake during ‘campaign speech’ at Whirlpool factory

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump failed to properly pronounce the name of a country with 69 million people during a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

"President Trump is delivering a campaign speech on an official visit to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio," NPR's Tamara Keith reported. "He ticked through campaign promises he made in 2016 and he is now going through a list of 'six more promises.'"

"Trump is barely five minutes in and Trump is already making false accusations against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden -- and he is [reading] directly off the teleprompter," HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported. "Someone wrote this speech, someone loaded it into the machine. How are they not violating the Hatch Act?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arrest warrant issued for Alabama Republican who celebrated KKK founder’s birthday

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Alabama GOP Rep. Will Dismukes, who recently made headlines when he appeared at a celebration for Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, now has a warrant out for his arrest for felony theft from a business where he once worked, according to a report from the Alabama Political Reporter.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Thursday that the charge is a Class B felony and applies when a person steals more than $2,500.

"I will tell you that the alleged amount is a lot more than that,” Bailey said.

Dismukes has until Thursday afternoon to turn himself in.

Continue Reading
 
 