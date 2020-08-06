‘Thighland’ trends nationwide after Trump mistake during ‘campaign speech’ at Whirlpool factory

President Donald Trump failed to properly pronounce the name of a country with 69 million people during a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

“President Trump is delivering a campaign speech on an official visit to a Whirlpool plant in Ohio,” NPR’s Tamara Keith reported. “He ticked through campaign promises he made in 2016 and he is now going through a list of ‘six more promises.'”

“Trump is barely five minutes in and Trump is already making false accusations against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden — and he is [reading] directly off the teleprompter,” HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported. “Someone wrote this speech, someone loaded it into the machine. How are they not violating the Hatch Act?”

Potential violations of federal law weren’t the only problem with the speech, with Trump calling the country of Thailand “Thighland.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s gaffe, which occurred the same week that Trump called Yosemite National Park “Yo-semites”:

I'll give you one guess as to which world "leader" pronounces Thailand as "Thighland." JUST ONE GUESS.🙄pic.twitter.com/rGph9s17Ct — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2020

I see some people are asking me what “Thighland” means. Apparently it’s a new country where Yo-semites thrive whilst eating their hamberders and drinking their piping hot Covfefe.pic.twitter.com/exXfFwr3R9 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 6, 2020

Trump: Biden isn't sharp enough to be President. Also Trump: Yo Semites. Also also Trump: Thighland. Trump's brain is now set to Covfefe Mode 24/7. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 6, 2020

I know there's a lot of serious shit goin on in this world, but Trump just called Thailand "Thighland" and I—pic.twitter.com/cdskauZiSI — Slade (@Slade) August 6, 2020

A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister. https://t.co/OW9iyfOqDx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2020

I like to consider myself the Ambassador to Thighland. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 6, 2020

Sometimes my husband goes to Thighland under the table when we are at a restaurant — Zuzus Petals (@ZuzusPe81690095) August 6, 2020

Thighland is the home of the Yo Semites. https://t.co/n62NUzVnQC — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 6, 2020

Thighland. It's the strip club next to the Italian-Jewish eatery, Yo Semite. https://t.co/08bx7Vsu74 — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) August 6, 2020

I’m guessing Yo-semites are located in Thighland where they sell a bunch of hamberders? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 6, 2020

“Thighland” would be a good name for a fried chicken restaurant. https://t.co/YmLFdpqE7C — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 6, 2020

Trump, who referred earlier in this speech to the country of "Thighland," is now making fun of Biden for having said he was in a state other than the one he was in. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2020

I don’t have a snarky comment for this. I have no jokes. Consider this an open thread for your best attempts at being funnier than he inadvertently already is. Thighland. Jesus, take the wheel. https://t.co/McEEkvrsOp — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 6, 2020

