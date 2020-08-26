‘This change will kill’: Experts warn after CDC says coronavirus testing ‘not necessarily’ needed in close contact cases
In what is being called a “stunning reversal” the CDC has posted updated guidance saying that even in cases of close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus testing is “not necessarily” needed.
On Tuesday the CDC quietly posted new guidance.
“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,” it says, “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”
ABC News reports the “public health reasons for the change were not immediately clear.”
“When asked to explain, the Department of Health and Human Services — not the CDC — responded.”
HHS is seen as a more politicized government agency than the CDC. President Donald Trump for months has been trying to have less people tested, falsely insisting that testing causes coronavirus cases.
We have more Cases because we do more Testing. It’s Lamestream Media Gold!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020
Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
Experts are warning the reversal is dangerous.
Yale University Professor of Epidemiology, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis says “This change in policy will kill.”
The CDC just revised their testing guidance to exclude people without symptoms. Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscores the importance of testing people who have been exposed to #COVID-19 regardless of symptoms. This change in policy will kill. https://t.co/5zMctSS4wD
— Alison Galvani (@Alison_Galvani) August 26, 2020
Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health:
I can’t see any real reason to stop recommending testing asymptomatics, including close contacts of those infected. @US_CDC is sending reporters to @HHSGov, which makes me think that this was a political decision, not a scientific one. 1/ https://t.co/qsh5RIDnC7
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) August 26, 2020
Former CDC Director:
Quarantine when travel from area with lots to area with less Covid protects others and prevents outbreaks.
Test contacts so we can warn their contacts and stop webs of transmission.
That’s science. That’s responsible. That’s what I expect from the Federal government. https://t.co/L97oaBulcv
— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) August 26, 2020
Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute warns CDC is “compromised”:
This is what anti-science looks like, folkshttps://t.co/e2g1LzSd6J by @KatherineJWu https://t.co/hOO6QHIv6D
and all the signs of a compromised, loss-of-function @CDCgov and @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/VR7BbatKjM
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 26, 2020
