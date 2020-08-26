Quantcast
‘This change will kill’: Experts warn after CDC says coronavirus testing ‘not necessarily’ needed in close contact cases

Published

1 min ago

on

Coronavirus Testing (Hector Retamal:AFP)

In what is being called a “stunning reversal” the CDC has posted updated guidance saying that even in cases of close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus testing is “not necessarily” needed.

On Tuesday the CDC quietly posted new guidance.

“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,” it says, “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

ABC News reports the “public health reasons for the change were not immediately clear.”

“When asked to explain, the Department of Health and Human Services — not the CDC — responded.”

HHS is seen as a more politicized government agency than the CDC. President Donald Trump for months has been trying to have less people tested, falsely insisting that testing causes coronavirus cases.

Experts are warning the reversal is dangerous.

Yale University Professor of Epidemiology, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis says “This change in policy will kill.”

Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health:

Former CDC Director:

Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute warns CDC is “compromised”:

COVID-19

