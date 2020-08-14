‘This is a RICO case’: Top Obama advisor urges Dems to ‘go to war for our country’ over Trump USPS attack
David Plouffe, the mastermind behind Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign who later became a Senior Advisor to the President, is urging Democrats to take action to stop President Donald Trump’s attacks on the United States Postal Service. Trump on Thursday at least twice admitted his goal in blocking funding for the USPS is to stop Americans from voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve never needed Democrats in Congress more than we do now,” Plouffe writes. “The whole enterprise is on the line. The Biden campaign has no oversight or fiscal power. Neither does the press. Letters, statements, outrage are not enough. Time to go to the mattresses. Now.”
Trump has also installed a Postmaster General with massive conflicts of interests who is literally dismantling major elements of the nation’s postal system, including removing hundreds of mail sorting machines, removing mailboxes, and banning overtime – all of which have slowed mail delivery, according to some, by weeks.
Here’s Plouffe’s call to action:
1) Prime time hearings, now.
2) Subpoenas to Trump WH and camp officials. This is a RICO case
3) Visit local post offices with cameras – show people what is happening.
4) Events with those getting Rx late
5) Involve governors
5) No rest, no vacation. Go to war for our country.
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 14, 2020
And he agrees that education and outreach are incredibly important right now.
Yes, that’s on all the campaigns and all of us. This is what Dems in Congress can do with their power and platform. https://t.co/cvsq30Ee1L
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 14, 2020
