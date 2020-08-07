Joy Reid rips Trump’s event at Bedminister Golf Club: ‘This is not a press conference’

The president announced a press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminister on Friday night.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid has shocked to learn Trump was allowing members of his private golf club to watch the press conference.

.@joyannreid: "Did you just say members of (Trump's) country club … are assembling to play the audience so he can have a cheering audience for this press conference?"@JonLemire: "Joy, that is what it appears."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/JxRxuQt9RA — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The host of The ReidOut blasted the optics of Trump’s press conference.

“What I see right here is a rich, entitled person showing off his golf club,” she said.

"This is shocking to me, this is not a press conference … What I see right here is a rich, entitled, person showing off his golf club."@JoyAnnReid on Trump holding a press conference at his golf club with his country club members act as audience. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/ZuNy67Fi5F — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 7, 2020