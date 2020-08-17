‘This is not normal’: Bernie Sanders rails against Trump’s authoritarianism at 2020 Dem convention

Former 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders thanked his supporters for backing him during the primaries, but urged them to join with him in voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy,” the Vermont independent warned. “We need an unprecedented response, a movement like never before.”

“Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country,” he warned.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs,” Sanders said.

Sanders noted that he disagrees with Biden on health care, but urged supporters of Medicare for All to back the Democrat in November.

Watch:

"The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next president and vice president." – @BernieSanders #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/5pUXLVJ0Ju — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

