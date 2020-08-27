This Louisiana city voted to keep their Confederate monument – but mother nature had other plans
Less than a month after local city officials voted to keep it standing, Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KRMG reports.
The South’s Defenders monument stood since outside the city’s courthouse since 1915, and was slammed by critics has being a symbol of slavery.
LAKE CHARLES: Photos from Ryan Street and nearby after #HurricaneLaura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana #lawx. pic.twitter.com/WA22uuhvjz
— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 27, 2020
The confederate general has fallen pic.twitter.com/vbrd7MrjE5
— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020
But thanks to the 150 mph-plus winds, the statue is now on the ground.
