Quantcast
Connect with us

This Louisiana city voted to keep their Confederate monument – but mother nature had other plans

Published

3 mins ago

on

South’s Defenders Monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana (screengrab)

Less than a month after local city officials voted to keep it standing, Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KRMG reports.

The South’s Defenders monument stood since outside the city’s courthouse since 1915, and was slammed by critics has being a symbol of slavery.

ADVERTISEMENT

But thanks to the 150 mph-plus winds, the statue is now on the ground.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This Louisiana city voted to keep their Confederate monument – but mother nature had other plans

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Less than a month after local city officials voted to keep it standing, Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KRMG reports.

The South’s Defenders monument stood since outside the city's courthouse since 1915, and was slammed by critics has being a symbol of slavery.

https://twitter.com/hscheinukphoto/status/1299019932701728770

https://twitter.com/davantelewis/status/1298987108984426496

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A tragic impasses’: Pelosi halts stimulus negotiations until ‘Republicans start to take this process seriously’

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) laid down an ultimatum for stimulus negotiations to resume after failing to make any progress in talks with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“This conversation made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods," Pelosi said in a statement released Friday. “Democrats are willing to resume negotiations once Republicans start to take this process seriously."

Pelosi updated Americans on the negotiations.

“Originally, House and Senate Democrats made clear we would be willing to cut a trillion dollars if the White House would add a trillion for a bill. In order to meet in the middle, we have now said we would be willing to go to $2.2 trillion to meet the needs of the American people. This is not about dollars, this is about values. These investments will not only help crush the virus, they will also help bolster the economy," she argued. “The Administration’s continued failure to acknowledge the funding levels that experts, scientists and the American people know is needed leaves our nation at a tragic impasse."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro lashed out at Canadian soldiers helping the US in Afghanistan

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, Peter Navarro lashed out at Canadian soldiers who are stationed in Afghanistan, CTV News cited.

According to a new book by CNN's Jim Sciutto, Navarro alleged that "every time a Canadian shows up in uniform, it's doing us a favor? How's that work?"

Afghanistan certainly isn't Canada's war nor is it theirs to clean up. Still, the country has helped with over 40,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces during the 12-year Operation Enduring Freedom from 2001-2014. Sadly, 158 Canadian soldiers gave their lives for the NATO mission.

Continue Reading
 
 