This Louisiana city voted to keep their Confederate monument – but mother nature had other plans

Less than a month after local city officials voted to keep it standing, Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KRMG reports.

The South’s Defenders monument stood since outside the city’s courthouse since 1915, and was slammed by critics has being a symbol of slavery.

LAKE CHARLES: Photos from Ryan Street and nearby after #HurricaneLaura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana #lawx. pic.twitter.com/WA22uuhvjz — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 27, 2020

The confederate general has fallen pic.twitter.com/vbrd7MrjE5 — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020

But thanks to the 150 mph-plus winds, the statue is now on the ground.