‘This was done with malice’: NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul rips Trump for treating Susan B. Anthony ‘like a criminal’
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for treating Susan B. Anthony “like a criminal.”
Hochul made the remarks after Trump held an event at the White House to announce his plans to pardon Anthony for the crime of voting as a woman in 1872.
“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul said, according to WROC. “Susan B. Anthony was guilty of nothing.”
“I stopped a long time trying to figure out why the president does what he does,” she added, “other than I believe this was done with malice. This was not done to honor the legacy of Susan B. Anthony or the countless other individuals who led the long march for civil rights for women and civil rights for all.”
“I don’t know why he did what he did what he did but I assure you it’s not with the best interests of Americans at heart,” Hochul concluded.
In a tweet, the lt. governor explained why Trump should “rescind” Anthony’s pardon.
“She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine,” she noted. “Let her Rest In Peace.”
As highest ranking woman elected official in New York and on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy we demand Trump rescind his pardon.
She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her Rest In Peace, @realDonaldTrump.
— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 18, 2020
Watch the video clip below from WROC.
Activism
‘This was done with malice’: NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul rips Trump for treating Susan B. Anthony ‘like a criminal’
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for treating Susan B. Anthony "like a criminal."
Hochul made the remarks after Trump held an event at the White House to announce his plans to pardon Anthony for the crime of voting as a woman in 1872.
“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul said, according to WROC. “Susan B. Anthony was guilty of nothing.”
2020 Election
Trump ‘hit a buzzsaw’ when he attacked popular Michigan governor — now he’s paying the price: Biden pollster
A pollster working for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump made a major miscalculation when he attacked popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In an interview with Politico, Biden pollster John Anzalone said that Trump has been struggling in the crucial swing state of Michigan in recent weeks, in part because he has been getting into public feuds with Whitmer, who has earned high marks in the state for her efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activism
‘Nasty Mexican dog’: White woman caught on video verbally attacking Latino man
A white woman was caught on video verbally attacking a Latino man who was out for a walk.
The incident was said to have occurred in California's Bay Area. Video was shared on social media.
"My boyfriend was walking to his car when he witnessed a woman in his neighborhood yelling racial slurs at a Latino man walking his dog," the Twitter user explained. "My [boyfriend] called for her to stop and proceeded to walk to his car. She was waiting for him up the hill and started to attack him verbally."
"Nasty Mexican dog," the woman can be heard shouting in the video.
"God bless you," the man filming the incident replies.