Quantcast
Connect with us

This week’s GOP convention was a clear demonstration of the ‘two universes phenomenon’: op-ed

Published

14 mins ago

on

Donald Trump appears at the Republican National Convention (C-SPAN/screen grab)

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Charlie Warzel says that he’s “never seen a clearer demonstration of the Two Universes phenomenon than this week’s Republican National Convention.

“Theirs is a universe in which the coronavirus pandemic is largely in the rear view (on Aug. 25, 1,136 Americans died from the virus) and where, according to Representative Matt Gaetz, radical Democrats threaten to ‘disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door,'” Warzel writes. “A universe where the existential dangers of climate change pale in comparison to those of cancel culture — even as the West is ravaged by blackouts and wildfires and the Gulf Coast is slammed by a devastating hurricane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Warzel, the RNC is adopting the same time-tested strategy that Fox News regularly employs: evoke two dueling emotions — fear and devotion — one conspiracy theory at a time.

“The power of a conspiracy theory is to offer an easy explanation for something uncomfortable, which is why conspiracy theories thrive during times of alienation or social change,” he continues. “But while one conspiracy theory can be dangerous on its own, it is not a worldview. It’s when you stitch enough of them together that an alternate reality forms.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro lashed out at Canadian soldiers helping the US in Afghanistan

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, Peter Navarro lashed out at Canadian soldiers who are stationed in Afghanistan, CTV News cited.

According to a new book by CNN's Jim Sciutto, Navarro alleged that "every time a Canadian shows up in uniform, it's doing us a favor? How's that work?"

Afghanistan certainly isn't Canada's war nor is it theirs to clean up. Still, the country has helped with over 40,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces during the 12-year Operation Enduring Freedom from 2001-2014. Sadly, 158 Canadian soldiers gave their lives for the NATO mission.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This week’s GOP convention was a clear demonstration of the ‘two universes phenomenon’: op-ed

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Charlie Warzel says that he's "never seen a clearer demonstration of the Two Universes phenomenon than this week’s Republican National Convention.

"Theirs is a universe in which the coronavirus pandemic is largely in the rear view (on Aug. 25, 1,136 Americans died from the virus) and where, according to Representative Matt Gaetz, radical Democrats threaten to 'disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door,'" Warzel writes. "A universe where the existential dangers of climate change pale in comparison to those of cancel culture — even as the West is ravaged by blackouts and wildfires and the Gulf Coast is slammed by a devastating hurricane."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This will be Jerry Falwell Jr. real legacy

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Jerry Falwell Jr., son and namesake of the founder of the evangelical Moral Majority movement, has resigned as president of Liberty University.

The resignation followed the Liberty board’s decision to put him on an “indefinite leave of absence” after he posted a picture on social media with his arm around a woman who wasn’t his wife, his underwear partially revealed.

Falwell Jr. also announced that his wife Becki had an affair with a former pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, who was close to the family. Falwell Jr. said that the affair was short-lived and that the married couple had reconciled quickly.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image