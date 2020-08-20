Thousands flee as fast-moving wildfires spread in California
Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on Wednesday as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot.
In Vacaville — a city of about 100,000 people located between the state capital Sacramento and San Francisco — residents were urged to evacuate during the night as the wind-whipped flames swallowed dozens of homes.
Many were awakened by neighbors or firefighters desperately banging on their doors, and rushed out dressed only in their pajamas. Several suffered burns as they ran for their lives.
Evacuation orders or warnings were also issued in other counties — including the wine regions of Sonoma and Napa — where fires sparked by lightning are raging unchecked amid a sweltering heat wave.
Cal Fire officials said the series of fires in that region, dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, had destroyed 50 homes, burned through nearly 50,000 acres and were zero percent contained by early Wednesday evening.
They added that a helicopter pilot taking part in the firefighting efforts in Fresno County, southeast of San Francisco, had died in a crash as he was attempting to drop water.
In Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties a series of fires called the CZU Lightning Complex forced the shutdown of portions of the iconic coastal Highway 1 as flames came close to the road.
Officials said the region’s rugged terrain and dry vegetation were making it difficult to combat the blaze.
Governor Gavin Newsom, who has declared a state of emergency to facilitate the release of emergency funds, said the wildfires had been caused by thousands of lightning strikes in recent days in the Bay Area.
– ‘10,849 lightning strikes’ –
“CA has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours and WORLD RECORD heat temperatures,” Newsom said in a tweet. “We’re currently battling 367 known fires.”
He told reporters that 23 of those fires were considered major blazes.
Newsom added that fire departments in other states, including Nevada, Arizona and Texas, were sending reinforcements to help fight the wildfires that are fueled by record-breaking heat and low humidity.
Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn said that in all, the fires had so far burned more than 300,000 acres across the state.
“Firefighting resources are depleted as new fires continue to ignite,” he told a press briefing. “The size and complexity at which these incidents are burning is challenging all aspects of emergency response.”
In the past week, California’s Death Valley has been experiencing historic high temperatures, with the mercury rising as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius).
Nearly 45 million people across the western United States were under an excessive heat warning or heat advisory Wednesday.
The scorching temperatures have put a massive strain on California’s power network, with blackouts leaving nearly 50,000 people without service, according to Poweroutage.us.
The fires have also affected air quality in the northern part of the state, where falling ash forced some residents to remain indoors.
“The air quality will be very poor for the foreseeable future given rapid spread of fires and stagnant air mass,” the National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted.
Wildfires have become more frequent and bigger in California in recent years, in part driven by climate change.
The deadliest fire in the state’s history — the Camp Fire — took place in northern California in November 2018 and killed 86 people.
Also Wednesday, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over a series of wildfires.
“Wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians all across the state,” Inslee said in a statement.
“And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on our resources, as some of our usual support is further limited due to international movement restrictions.”
Several major wildfires were also burning in the state of Colorado, where hot, dry conditions were fueling the flames.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Kamala Harris: The ‘Momala’ of her blended American family
Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday after being introduced by three of her closest female relatives, a symbol of the central role women have played in her trailblazing life and could have in November's election.
Known as "Momala" to her two step-children, the 55-year-old US senator and daughter of immigrants has embraced her status as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, and outlined a future of possibilities if she and presidential candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.
But in the most important speech of her political life she also turned to the women that lifted her up.
Germany’s Angela Merkel hosts Greta Thunberg for talks on climate crisis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin on Thursday for talks on the EU's climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction".
Merkel said Swedish 17-year-old Thunberg and her co-campaigners Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgium's Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier had requested the meeting and she was "pleased" to welcome them to the chancellery.
The activists warned ahead of the talks that they were dismayed at the lack of progress in fighting climate change despite lofty promises by European governments.
Hong Kong slams US decision to end tax, extradition deals
Hong Kong on Thursday accused America of using the city as a pawn in ties with China as it slammed a US decision to withdraw from three accords on extradition and taxation.
The United States formally notified the Asian financial hub on Wednesday that it had withdrawn from bilateral deals covering the surrender of fugitives, transfer of prisoners and tax exemptions on income from shipping.
Washington's move came in response to the imposition by China of a national security law in Hong Kong that critics say is an attack on freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
"These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing's decision to impose the national security law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," the US Department of State said.