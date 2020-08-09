Thousands protest in Poland after LGBT activist’s arrest
Warsaw (AFP) – Thousands of people protested across Poland on Saturday waving rainbow flags, a day after a gay rights activist was taken into custody for two months of pre-trial detention.About 50 demonstrators were also detained by police on Friday as the activist, who identifies as a woman named Margot, was taken away in central Warsaw following a controversial court order.The biggest solidarity protest on Saturday was outside the Soviet-era Palace of Culture in Warsaw, where an AFP photographer saw several thousand people — some holding umbrellas with LGBT flags on them.”We are meeting to …
Breaking Banner
‘Being kind was considered being weak’: Mary Trump describes the president’s dysfunctional family life
“In my family, being kind was considered being weak,” says Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece, a clinical psychologist and author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” We spend the hour with Mary Trump, discussing her book the president doesn’t want people to read, in which she describes his upbringing in a dysfunctional family that fostered his greed, cruelty and racist and sexist behaviors — which he is now inflicting on the world. Mary Trump also discusses the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, his long history of lies and misrepresentations, and the dangers of his reelection. “I believe that this country is on the knife’s edge, and I don’t want anybody going to cast their vote in November being able to claim that they just don’t know who they’re voting for,” she says.
2020 Election
Trump adviser Navarro hammered on NBC for president fleeing to his country club as COVID relief talks stalled
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro was put on the spot on Sunday morning when "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked him why the president headed to one of his country clubs for a three-day weekend while the Congress is still fighting over a much-needed COVID-19 stimulus package.
With Navarro complaining about the D.C. "swamp" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying: "It doesn’t help when Speaker Pelosi goes out after every day, with her scarves flying and just beats the heck out of us for being cruel people,” host Todd immediately pushed back
“Where is the president?" the NBC shot back. " Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn’t he negotiating? Look, I understand you guys don’t like each other, that Nancy Pelosi and the president [but] where is he? Why isn’t he involved?”
Breaking Banner
CBS host rips Trump adviser after his COVID recovery: ‘Not all Americans receive that kind of elite care’
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien called COVID-19 testing in the United States a "miracle" even though the Trump administration has not been able to deliver the 5 million tests per day that it has promised.
After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, O'Brien told CBS host Margaret O'Brien that he feels lucky to be alive.
"I was blessed and had a light case," O'Brien explained. "I want to thank the White House medical team for their great care while I suffered through this virus."
"It's a nasty virus and it's done great damage to our country," he continued. "And my heart goes out to the folks who didn't make it. I was fortunate. But there are a lot of people who didn't make it and there are a lot of people who are suffering greatly."