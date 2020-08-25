Tiffany Trump complains voters are ‘mentally enslaved’ by media into hating her dad

On Tuesday, Trump’s younger daughter Tiffany took the stage to give a speech denouncing “cancel culture,” claiming that the mainstream media and big tech firms are manipulating society into hating the president.

“Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct,” said Tiffany. She added that “Controversy and division create profit” and that “I urge you to make your decision based on results, not rhetoric.”

“Some politicians seem not to believe in the miracle of America,” she added. “I do.”

Watch below: