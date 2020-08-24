Timid restart for US cinemas
The United States had its first real weekend back at the movies with the reopening of theater heavyweights AMC and Regal — but film fans made only a timid return in a country which continues to register more than 40,000 new cases of coronavirus a day.
Leading theater operator AMC reopened 100 cinemas last week, and expects to open a further 300 within the next two weeks while Regal also opened its doors Friday but did not release figures.
The country’s third largest chain, Cinemark, had begun a gradual restart on August 14 and accelerated this weekend.
Several major states, first and foremost California, New York and New Jersey, have nevertheless not yet authorized the reopening of cinemas and have not given a timetable.
During this first test weekend, the North American box office (Canada and the United States) passed the $5 million mark for the first time since March 15, taking $6.6 million, according to specialist site Box Office Mojo.
By comparison, in normal times weekend ticket sales seldom fall below $100 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
The first major production to attempt a release after a five-month hiatus was thriller “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe as a frustrated motorist who takes road rage to extremes.
Although it was almost the only one on screen, the feature had to make do with $4 million in North American box office receipts for its second week of release, the first with a large number of theaters (1,823), according to Box Office Mojo.
“Unhinged” is the first film to gross over $1 million in the US and Canada in a single weekend since March.
In a sign of film fans’ reluctance to return to a closed theater, the specialist firm Exhibitor Relations noted that the top five sites in terms of ticket sales this weekend were all drive-ins, open-air cinemas where people stay in their vehicles during the screening.
Before the restart, the National Association of Theatre Owners had published on Friday a health protocol covering 2,600 theaters and 30,000 screens.
It provides in particular for mandatory face masks, social distancing, except for people coming together, and a ventilation system in working order.
COVID-19
Timid restart for US cinemas
The United States had its first real weekend back at the movies with the reopening of theater heavyweights AMC and Regal -- but film fans made only a timid return in a country which continues to register more than 40,000 new cases of coronavirus a day.
Leading theater operator AMC reopened 100 cinemas last week, and expects to open a further 300 within the next two weeks while Regal also opened its doors Friday but did not release figures.
The country's third largest chain, Cinemark, had begun a gradual restart on August 14 and accelerated this weekend.
Breaking Banner
GOP will frame Biden’s COVID-19 lockdown as ‘Hollywood elitism’ — ignoring Americans scared to die: report
In the words of President Barack Obama at the Democratic Convention in 2016, "Do you really think that a guy who has spent his 70 years on this Earth showing no regard for working people is suddenly going to be your champion? Your voice?"
But that's exactly what the GOP is going to try and claim at the Republican Convention in the coming week.
Speaking to MSNBC on a Sunday panel, the New York Times' White House correspondent, Annie Karni, explained that President Donald Trump and his Republican Party plan to make the case safety comes second to money.
"One thing I was told by people involved in the planning is that watching the convention all week, Democrats last week, the president wants to stage a fierce rebuttal in terms of how they frame his dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which was the ultimate in failed leadership," said Karni. "He wants to address that and rebut that. There will be a focus on the coronavirus. They also want to paint a completely different picture of -- make their convention more policy-focused than the Democrats, which was about values and empathy."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s briefing about plasma as a miracle treatment for COVID-19 is about the GOP convention: CNN analyst
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Sunday in the wake of President Donald Trump's abrupt press conference, CNN columnist and commentator Chris Cillizza speculated that the only reason convalescent plasma was being rushed to approval was to tease the Republican convention.
"Before I heard [Dr.] Sanjay [Gupta] and the other experts, it struck me as a major coincidence that we have a major breakthrough Sunday night, and the convention begins Monday night," said Cillizza. "There are no coincidences like that in politics, and I think what Donald Trump needs in the next four days to change the narrative. This election is about one thing, the coronavirus and his handling of it. A strong majority of the American public believes he is not handling it well. How do you solve that problem with you're Donald Trump? You get a treatment or a vaccine to people sooner they expect that's effective."