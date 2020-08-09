To understand the backlash against the women in the running for vice president, watch more TV
President Allison Taylor of ‘24’ ends up being exposed as Machiavellian.20th Century FoxKarrin Vasby Anderson, Colorado State UniversityJoe Biden’s promise to name a woman running mate has prompted familiar debates about gender and power.Are these potential vice presidents supposed to be presidential lackeys or understudies to the leader of the free world? Should they actively seek the position, or be reluctant nominees bound by duty?After Senator Kamala Harris’s name emerged as a short-list favorite, CNBC reported that some Biden allies and donors “initiated a campaign against Harris,” arguin…
2020 Election
‘Babbling and incoherent’: Internet stunned by Kudlow’s trainwreck appearance on CNN
While no one accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of being drunk on the air this morning (well a few did), he definitely seemed unprepared to speak with "State of the Union" fill-in host Dana Bash, seemingly to unable to get his talking points and numbers straight when asked about Donald Trump's plan to supplement unemployment payments.
2020 Election
Joe Biden says he won’t stand in the way of a possible prosecution of Trump
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told NPR on Thursday that while he was unsure if it was "good for democracy," if elected he would not stand in the way of a hypothetical Justice Department prosecution of President Donald Trump for crimes committed in office.
"Look, the Justice Department is not the president's private law firm," the former vice president said. "The attorney general is not the president's private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law."
2020 Election
Oakland ready for Trump attacks if ‘proud daughter’ Kamala Harris joins Democratic ticket
OAKLAND, Calif. — When Joe Biden’s vice presidential search committee met with a who’s who of California Democrats on a Zoom call late last month, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf used up every second of her turn to make an urgent pitch for Kamala Harris, a self-described proud “daughter of Oakland, California.”Schaaf has known the U.S. senator since they were both barely 30 years old and extolled her virtues as a fierce advocate for Oakland’s progressive values.But Oaklanders know that Harris won’t be the only one in the spotlight if she’s who Biden chooses to join the Democratic ticket for the Whi... (more…)