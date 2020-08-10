Top 10 classic summer movie picks to beat the heat
Summer is a special season for film, and not just because it is when studios trot out their loudest, most expensive fare. Filmmakers look to summer for its effects on friendships, the stories of youngsters coming of age and the ageless romances that blossom with a beach in the background. Whether it’s the burning passions to match the temps, the celebrations of freedom or the inherent comedy and horror of vacations, summer stories beg to be told.If you’ve been looking to get reacquainted with the summer you’re missing by safely staying home as much as possible, Sentinel staffers have offered u…
Breaking Banner
Arizona swing voters are rejecting Trump’s law-and-order attacks on Joe Biden: focus group
A focus group of Arizona voters held by NPR has found that President Donald Trump's claims that former Vice President Joe Biden will abolish the police are falling flat.
The focus group showed voters a Trump campaign ad featuring a fictitious elderly woman frantically dialing 911 when an intruder entered her house -- only to be told that the entire police department had been defunded thanks to Biden.
However, even Trump voters in the focus group found the ad to be way over the top.
COVID-19
What will it take to prove masks slow the spread of COVID-19?
To definitively answer the question of whether face masks protect against the novel coronavirus, here’s what you’d need to do:— Recruit thousands of volunteers.— Randomly divide them into two groups.— Assign one group to always wear masks outside of the house, and one group to never wear masks.— Wait a few months, see who gets infected — then try to sort out all possible confounding variables, such as compliance, mask fit and social distancing.A study like that would be not only tough to pull off, but unethical, especially in the midst of a pandemic. It also wouldn’t be able to determine commu... (more…)
2020 Election
If Trump loses two more states it’s ‘ballgame over’: AP reporter
Appearing on MSNBC's " Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire explained Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected have reached the point where, if he loses the electoral votes of one more, he will be out of luck and out of office.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Lemire was asked where Trump stands in the battleground states he so desperately needs.
"Both campaigns agree that there are six battleground states to decide this election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida," he began. "Now the president has to play defense and has had to spend resources and had to go the past week to places like Ohio, Texas -- Georgia is another one where he has to play defense. We don't see, outside of perhaps New Hampshire, a place where Democrats have to do the same now that the Trump campaign has ceded Michigan."